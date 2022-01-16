Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown’ Ep. 19: Life in prison

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley listens to Ahmaud Arbery's father give an impact statement during the sentencing for the three men convicted of Arbery's muder. Episode 19 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast examines the sentences received by Travis and Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan. (Stephen B. Morton / AP)
caption arrowCaption
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley listens to Ahmaud Arbery's father give an impact statement during the sentencing for the three men convicted of Arbery's muder. Episode 19 of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast examines the sentences received by Travis and Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan. (Stephen B. Morton / AP)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Breakdown Podcast
1 hour ago
Judge Timothy Walmsley has the last word as he sentences Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan for killing Ahmaud Arbery

Judge Timothy Walmsley has two choices during the sentencing hearing for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan — whether to sentence them to life in prison without the possibility of parole or give them the chance for parole.

The 19th episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery focuses on the emotional hearing for the three man. The day before Thanksgiving, they were convicted of Arbery’s murder on Feb. 23, 2020.

Also in this episode is an interview with Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady and Linda Dunikoski, the lead prosecutor in the case.

“When the jury came back unanimously with that verdict, we knew that they had understood what the case was really all about and had done the right thing,” Dunikoski said.

The sentencing included powerful victim-impact testimony from Arbery’s parents, Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones, and his sister, Jasmine Arbery.

“Ahmaud had a future that was taken from him in an incidence of violence,” Jasmine Arbery said. “He was robbed of his life, pleasures big and small.”

Walmsley, who presided over the trial, has the final word at sentencing. Referring to Ahmaud Arbery, he said, “As we understand it, he left his home apparently to go for a run and he ended up running for his life.”

ExploreListen to previous seasons of the AJC's 'Breakdown' podcast

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Breakdown’ special episode: Devonia Inman is a free man
Listen to Season 8 of the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast
‘Breakdown’ Ep. 18: We have a verdict
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top