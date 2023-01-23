ajc logo
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center was purchased by Manuel Teran, the protester who was then killed when authorities returned fire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the agency confirmed via transaction records that Teran, known to friends as “Tortuguita,” legally purchased the Smith & Wesson in question in September 2020.

“We’re providing this update to address the widespread misinformation that is occurring,” Miles wrote in an emailed statement.

Teran, who was 26, has been accused of initiating fire at troopers entering the forest Wednesday to conduct a “clearing operation.” A trooper was shot in the abdomen and wounded.

A Georgia State Patrol spokesman said Monday that the trooper, whose identity has not been released, was “resting and in stable condition.”

Teran, meanwhile, was killed last week when several troopers returned fire.

Teran’s death has added fuel to an already tense environment surrounding the Atlanta Police Foundation’s plans to build a $90 million training facility in the southern DeKalb County woods. Six people were arrested Saturday after a protest in downtown Atlanta devolved into buildings being vandalized and a police car being set ablaze.

The GBI previously said the gun found at the scene of Teran’s death had been tied to the bullet that struck the trooper. The agency’s latest statement came as activists continue to raise questions about the official version of events.

With Teran described as a kind soul and proponent of nonviolent protest, some have suggested the weapon found near his body may have been planted. Each of the agencies involved in last week’s operation issue Glock firearms, not Smith & Wessons, to their officers.

Activists’ suspicions have also been heightened by the lack of body camera footage from the incident.

The operation that ultimately resulted in Teran’s death involved several law enforcement agencies, including the Atlanta and DeKalb County police departments. But authorities have said only Georgia State Patrol troopers — who generally are not equipped with body-worn cameras — were involved in the encounter with Teran.

Miles said Monday that “although the shooting is not captured on bodycam, there is bodycam footage of the aftermath.”

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
