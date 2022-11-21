BreakingNews
BREAKING: South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
Accountant for Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced, as couple awaits fate

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
The three are being sentenced as part of a two-day hearing

The accountant for Todd and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to prison in federal court Monday, as part of a two-day sentencing hearing for the reality TV stars.

Peter Tarantino was sentenced to 36 months in prison and will surrender to custody on May 1 after hip surgery, Insider reported. Tarantino was convicted in June for conspiracy to defraud the IRS and two counts of willfully filing false tax returns.

Prosecutors don’t believe that he was the “leader” in the Chrisleys’ scheme and didn’t make millions in profits from their fraud schemes but asked Judge Eleanor Ross to sentence him to a minimum of 41 months in prison.

ExploreReality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial

However, he did play a role in the couple’s tax evasion, as their accountant and power of attorney with the IRS, and willingly joined the scheme, according to a sentencing memorandum.

Sentencing was originally set for that week on Oct. 6 in federal court but was rescheduled for Nov. 21. The Chrisley are expected to receive their sentence Tuesday in their federal tax evasion case.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple was found guilty on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in June. The Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison.

The couple filed a joint motion for a new trial in August arguing the court had knowingly used perjured testimony from an IRS revenue officer, failed to disclose materially exculpatory evidence and improperly denied their belated motion to suppress evidence as untimely.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

On Oct. 3, prosecutors filed a motion asking the court to deny the Chrisleys’ motion for a new trial.

According to a sentencing memorandum obtained last week by Channel 2 Action News, Todd Chrisley could face between 17 and 22 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley could face 10 to 13 years. The court will consider prosecutors’ suggestions in the document but will make the final decision on the sentences for the pair. The document also asks for more than $17 million to be paid in restitution. Defense lawyers have asked for a reduced sentence, Channel 2 reported.

“As today’s outcome shows, when you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, in a statement released from the U.S. Attorney’s office following the guilty verdict. “In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

ExploreTodd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced this week in tax evasion case

Through their attorneys, the couple released a statement following the verdict expressing disappointment and that an appeal was planned.

Prosecutors argued the Chrisleys deliberately “swindled” at least $30 million from community banks from 2007 to 2012 by inflating their net worth to get loans, purposely targeting smaller banks that did less due diligence than larger ones, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Todd Chrisley would later file for bankruptcy in 2012, erasing $20 million in loan debt.

Prosecutors also alleged the couple actively hid millions they made from the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which began in 2014, as well as $500,000 in taxes Todd Chrisley owed in 2009. The couple is alleged to have actively evaded taxes going back to 2009, the AJC reported.

At the time of most of the alleged illegal activity, the Chrisleys were living in metro Atlanta before moving to Nashville in 2016.

An attorney representing Todd Chrisley argued in his opening statement that the couple were actually victims of Mark Braddock, who oversaw Chrisley Asset Management, and did all the defrauding without the couple’s knowledge until he was fired in 2012. Braddock received federal immunity from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in exchange for evidence against the Chrisleys, the attorney said.

The Chrisleys were free on bond but were placed on location monitoring and home detention while they awaited sentencing. The couple’s 16-year-old son, Grayson Chrisley, was taken to the hospital this month after being involved in a car accident, Channel 2 reported.

Grayson Chrisley was driving on Interstate 65 northbound when he hit a car that was stopped in the traffic lane, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The reality show, which aired on USA Network, is a comedic look at the lives of the Chrisley family. It was recently renewed for a 10th season. According to “Entertainment Tonight,” E! had already finished season 9 of “Chrisley Knows Best” and did not film during the trial.

About the Author

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

