8-year-old’s death leads to Georgia law enhancing school bus safety

Andre was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree vehicular homicide and failure to exercise due care, Henry jail records show. She was booked into jail Feb. 3 and later released on $20,000 bond.

Kemp signed HB 409 on Wednesday to create “Addy’s Law” less than three months after the girl’s death.

“Ashley Pierce, the mother of Addy Pierce, passionately advocated for and was instrumental in the passage of this legislation,” Kemp’s office said in a statement.

Addy’s Law directs schools to avoid bus routes with stops that would require a student to cross a road where the speed limit is 40 mph or more. It also enhances the penalties for violating traffic laws related to meeting or passing a school bus. The minimum fine for a violation was increased to $1,000, and violators could get jail sentences of up to a year. Anyone caught passing a stopped school bus could also have their violation reported to their car insurance company.

According to her obituary, Addy Pierce was a third grader at Rock Springs Elementary School in McDonough. She loved to make bracelets, and her family asked that everyone who attended her celebration of life service wear bracelets in her honor.

Addy donated organs and tissue to help save the lives of multiple other children, her obituary said. She is survived by her mother and father, Ashley and Curt Pierce, and four sisters, as well as a large extended family.