6 injured after car crashes into MARTA bus in DeKalb

Six people were hurt in a crash involving a MARTA bus late Tuesday night in the Panthersville area of DeKalb County, according to authorities.

MARTA officials told Channel 2 Action News that a bus was traveling south on Clifton Springs Road near Aylesbury Loop around 11:45 p.m. when a car entered the bus lane and crashed into it.

Six people were injured, including the bus driver, four passengers and the driver of the car that hit the bus, the news station reported. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

The crash scene was eventually cleared at 1:30 a.m., according to Channel 2.

