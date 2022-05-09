6 Brunswick High students awarded Ahmaud Arbery scholarship

In addition, the foundation is set to expand the number of scholarships next year for high school seniors across the U.S.

This year’s scholarships will be awarded May 23 during Scholarship Night at Brunswick High. The winners are set to attend Augusta University, Georgia State University, LaGrange College, Morehouse College and Reinhardt College.

Those selected were chosen by a scholarship committee comprised of teachers and coaches from Brunswick High, the foundation said Monday in a news release. Winners were required to maintain a high school GPA of at least 2.5 and receive a teacher’s recommendation. The recipients also wrote essays relating to Arbery’s life and their plans to honor him in college.

“This scholarship feels like the best way to honor my son’s memory and to support other young men that hail from the Brunswick community,” Cooper-Jones said in a statement. “Due to the generosity of countless donors, we are happy to be able to support these young men throughout their college career.”

Caption Ahmaud Arbery and his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones Caption Ahmaud Arbery and his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones

Those wishing to donate or learn more about the foundation can do so at ahmaudarberyfoundation.org.