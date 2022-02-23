Ahmaud Arbery’s mom announces scholarships to be awarded on his birthday

The announcement and anniversary of Arbery’s death come the day Travis McMichael, 36, his father Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were convicted of federal hate crimes. At the downtown gathering on Wednesday, state Rep. Sandra G. Scott presented Cooper-Jones with a copy of the House resolution proclaiming Feb. 23 to be Ahmaud Arbery Day.

“Today is a great day here in the state of Georgia,” Scott said. “And it’s a great day all over the world because the people will be out thanking God for this day, which is known for the rest of our lives... as Ahmaud Arbery Day.”

Other vigils and community events were being planned in both metro Atlanta and in Brunswick on the somber anniversary.

In south Georgia, Marcus Arbery woke up Wednesday morning feeling relieved that the men who murdered his son two years ago as he ran through a neighborhood just outside Brunswick had been found guilty of hate crimes.

“I feel great,” Marcus Arbery said. “But we still have a long way to go. We’ve got a lot more work to do.”

Events Wednesday in Brunswick included lunch with members of the local clergy, a 2.23-mile run/walk at Brunswick High School’s track and a dove release in the Satilla Shores subdivision where Arbery was chased, then fatally shot. The McMichaels and Bryan, sentenced last year to life in prison, were found guilty of the federal crimes by a jury of eight white members, three Black members and one Hispanic person. The state jury consisted of 11 white members and one Black juror.

“Let the word go over all over the world that a jury of 11 whites and one Black in the deep South stood up in the courtroom and said that Black lives do matter,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said after the state jury returned guilty verdicts.

To remember him, Glynn County leaders recently renamed a park Arbery liked to visit near his father’s home Ahmaud Arbery Park, and held a dedication to mark the anniversary of his death. Commissioner Allen Booker, who spearheaded the renaming efforts, said county officials plan to spend $100,000 to improve the park.

Booker grew up in the same neighborhood as Marcus Arbery, and his great-nephew was best friends with Ahmaud. He saw Ahmaud Arbery regularly as he was growing up and remembers his infectious smile.

Booker said he was initially told by county officials that Arbery was shot after breaking into somebody’s house. Arrests in the case came 74 days after the shooting, after the GBI took over the investigation.

The county’s lone Black commissioner praised Arbery’s parents for their relentless efforts to get justice for their son, but said Arbery should still be alive.

“I’m happy for the family, but I know they would certainly prefer to have their baby with them,” Booker said.

Since Arbery’s death, Glynn County has hired its first Black police chief in the department’s 102-year history. Booker said he hopes to repair relations between law enforcement and the community and bring about what he called meaningful change.

Marcus Arbery, while grateful for the community’s support, described the anniversary of his son’s murder as bittersweet.

“It’s still a sad day because Ahmaud’s gone and I won’t see him no more,” he said. “I don’t get Ahmaud’s phone calls. He’s gone and we still have to deal with that every day. It’s something we’ll never get over.”