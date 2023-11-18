4th escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured near Stockbridge

The final of four inmates who escaped from a Middle Georgia jail last month was located Saturday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Joey Travis Fournier was captured shortly before noon near Stockbridge. Officials did not say why the 52-year-old was in the area or what he was doing when he was detained.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard-working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody,” Sheriff David Davis said in a statement.