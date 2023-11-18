4th escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured near Stockbridge

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

The final of four inmates who escaped from a Middle Georgia jail last month was located Saturday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Joey Travis Fournier was captured shortly before noon near Stockbridge. Officials did not say why the 52-year-old was in the area or what he was doing when he was detained.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard-working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody,” Sheriff David Davis said in a statement.

Prior to his escape, Fournier was being held at the Bibb County Jail on a charge of murder. He is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Berry, in February 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 16, Fournier and three other inmates escaped through a broken window and a cut fence at the jail about 3 a.m., Davis previously said. They then got into a blue Dodge Challenger, which was found four days later in the parking lot of Biomat USA, located about two miles from the jail, officials added.

The first escaped inmate, 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, was apprehended Oct. 26 by U.S. marshals at a home in Montezuma, about 50 miles southwest of the jail, authorities said. Stokes was previously charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

On Nov. 3, Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was located at the Huntley Apartments at 1000 Park Drive in northeast Atlanta, investigators said. Anderson was being held on aggravated assault charges prior to his escape.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was located Nov. 12 inside a home in the 3000 block of Alpine Drive in Augusta. The FBI assisted Bibb deputies with the arrest and “large amounts of drugs of trafficking quantity” were recovered from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

