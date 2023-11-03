BREAKING | 2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta

Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was located just before 3 p.m. at the Huntley Apartments at 1000 Park Drive in northeast Atlanta, investigators said. The Georgia State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service assisted Bibb deputies with the arrest. Before his escape, Anderson was being held on aggravated assault charges.

The arrest comes more than two weeks after the four inmates went through a broken window around 3 a.m. Oct. 16, according to Bibb Sheriff David Davis. They then got into a blue Dodge Challenger, Davis previously said.

Four days later, the Dodge was found in the parking lot of Biomat USA, located at 630 North Avenue in Macon, after investigators received tips from the public, the sheriff’s office said. It was found about two miles from the jail.

Late last week, Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was apprehended by U.S. marshals at a home in Montezuma, investigators said. The Macon County residence is about 50 miles southwest of the Bibb jail. Stokes was previously charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

The other escaped inmates who remained on the run Friday were Joey Fournier, 52, who has been charged with murder, and Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the Marshals Service.

Fournier is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Berry, in February 2022, according to the sheriff’s office. Barnwell was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces significant time in prison when sentenced, the FBI said.

Earlier today Sheriff David Davis sent a letter to the Macon-Bibb mayor and commissioners stating how we can begin working on building a new Bibb County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center NOW. Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Only 10 employees were working at the time of the escape when as many as 30 should have been, Davis previously said. Additionally, the escape happened in the oldest part of the 43-year-old jail, away from where inmates are housed.

This week, Davis asked the Macon-Bibb mayor and commissioners to make building a new jail facility a priority.

“It has been clear for quite some time that efforts should be undertaken to construct a new jail complex to replace the current antiquated and deteriorating structure,” Davis wrote. “The recent escape of four inmates from the facility has brought a renewed focus to this issue. While certainly not the only factor which led to the escape, the conditions of the complex were a contributing factor.”

Anyone with information on the possible locations of the remaining two escapees is asked call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2, or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.