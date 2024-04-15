BREAKING | 3 injured in afternoon shooting in SW Atlanta

Three people were shot, including one who was critically injured, outside a home in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police confirmed that the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Briar Ridge Way just after 4:30 p.m. The area is a residential neighborhood just outside I-285, less than a mile from Therrell High School and Kimberly Elementary School.

Two of the victims spoke to investigators at the scene, but the third was taken to the hospital and is considered critical.