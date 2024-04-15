Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | 3 injured in afternoon shooting in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police said the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Briar Ridge Way in a neighborhood just outside I-285.

Atlanta police said the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Briar Ridge Way in a neighborhood just outside I-285.
By
16 minutes ago

Three people were shot, including one who was critically injured, outside a home in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but Atlanta police confirmed that the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Briar Ridge Way just after 4:30 p.m. The area is a residential neighborhood just outside I-285, less than a mile from Therrell High School and Kimberly Elementary School.

Two of the victims spoke to investigators at the scene, but the third was taken to the hospital and is considered critical.

Police have not shared any further information about the shooting, including the circumstances around the incident or if anyone has been arrested.

None of the victims has been publicly identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rejects Giuliani’s request for new defamation trial1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia voting law put on trial in case over mass-mailing absentee forms
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas

Credit: AP

Faith communities in metro Atlanta say Iranian attacks have not changed protocol
2h ago

Credit: AP

Faith communities in metro Atlanta say Iranian attacks have not changed protocol
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Woman wanted in Clayton, accused of luring man to his death in 2019
34m ago
Beloved Decatur school crossing guard returns after hit-and-run crash
1h ago
UPDATE
Officials ID scooter rider fatally hit by RV in Midtown
2h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC