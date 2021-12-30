3 injured after shots fired outside crowded Edgewood Avenue bar

Investigators were notified about 1:45 a.m. when two people walked into Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Atlanta police. They told the officers they had been shot at Our Bar ATL at the corner of Edgewood and Hilliard Street, which was hosting a live music event.

“The preliminary investigation found that a suspect had been outside the bar shooting at a parked car when some of the rounds hit the victims inside the bar,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “Later a third person arrived at the hospital with an injury stemming from the incident, but it was not clear how this person was injured.”