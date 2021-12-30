3 injured after shots fired outside crowded Edgewood Avenue bar

Three people were injured early Thursday morning when someone started shooting outside a crowded bar in southeast Atlanta’s Edgewood Avenue nightlife district, police said.
Investigators were notified about 1:45 a.m. when two people walked into Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Atlanta police. They told the officers they had been shot at Our Bar ATL at the corner of Edgewood and Hilliard Street, which was hosting a live music event.
“The preliminary investigation found that a suspect had been outside the bar shooting at a parked car when some of the rounds hit the victims inside the bar,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “Later a third person arrived at the hospital with an injury stemming from the incident, but it was not clear how this person was injured.”
Our Bar ATL posted several photos to its Instagram page showing a crowded bar Thursday night. One photo featured “Make Atlanta Safe Again” merchandise, a riff on former President Donald Trump’s slogan.
All three victims injured in the gunfire were said to be stable, according to police. An investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified.
In August, three others were injured in a drive-by shooting at the same Sweet Auburn bar. Authorities said someone in a car fired shots into the bar after business hours and injured two women and a man. All three were taken to a hospital with relatively minor injuries, according to police.
It’s unclear if the three people shot in August were guests or employees, and no description of the shooter or their vehicle was released.
