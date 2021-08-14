3 injured in early morning drive-by at Sweet Auburn bar

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify anyone involved,” Johnson said.

The Edgewood Avenue drive-by was one of at least three shootings Atlanta police investigated within a span of about 15 hours, authorities said. On Friday evening, a man was critically injured following a shooting outside a Buckhead-area hotel. Officers responded to gunfire at the Quality Suites on Pharr Road about 7:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot at least once, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he remained Saturday afternoon.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but one person was detained at the scene. Authorities have not said if any charges are expected.

The city’s gun violence continued Saturday morning when a man was fatally shot during an argument in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to Hairston Boulevard just after 10 a.m. and found a man who had been shot repeatedly, Johnson said. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Police said the man had been involved in a “verbal dispute” when the person he was arguing with pulled out a gun and opened fire. The shooter was last seen leaving the area in a gray sedan, authorities said.

All three shootings remained under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.