3 injured after MARTA bus crashes into tree in SW Atlanta, officials say

The incident happened on Dollar Mill Road near Boulder Park Drive, which is west of I-285.

By
1 hour ago

Three people were injured Thursday evening after a MARTA bus went off the road and crashed in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

The bus was traveling westbound on Dollar Mill Road near Boulder Park Drive, which is south of I-20 and west of I-285. MARTA spokesperson Payson Schwin said the bus “slid off the road” and went through a guard rail before striking a tree.

Three passengers were injured and two of them were taken to a hospital, Schwin said.

Additional details on what may have led to the crash were not immediately available.

