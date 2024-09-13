3 injured after MARTA bus crashes into tree in SW Atlanta, officials say

Three people were injured Thursday evening after a MARTA bus went off the road and crashed in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

The bus was traveling westbound on Dollar Mill Road near Boulder Park Drive, which is south of I-20 and west of I-285. MARTA spokesperson Payson Schwin said the bus “slid off the road” and went through a guard rail before striking a tree.

Three passengers were injured and two of them were taken to a hospital, Schwin said.