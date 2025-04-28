Explore Georgia 2nd in nation with 3 officers killed in line of duty this year

April 26: On Saturday, Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes was shot during a traffic stop along I-20, according to investigators. A second deputy, Gavin White, was critically injured in the shooting.

Investigators were attempting to serve a warrant on James Montgomery when he opened fire. He was later found dead inside his camper, according to police.

Sikes was a seven-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife, who also works for the department, and a daughter.

Credit: South Fulton police Credit: South Fulton police

April 16: Lt. Helio Garcia with the South Fulton police department was killed in a head-on crash on Flat Shoals Road. He was 47.

Garcia had joined the department in 2018, the year it was formed, and was remembered for his leadership and devotion to his family. He was the first South Fulton officer killed in the line of duty.

At his funeral service, Garcia was promoted to captain by Chief Keith Meadows.

“For your ultimate sacrifice to the City of South Fulton, Georgia, we are reminded not only of the life you gave, but the unwavering devotion that led you to serve,” Meadows said.

Credit: Roswell Police Department Credit: Roswell Police Department

Feb. 7: Roswell police Officer Jeremy Labonte was shot at a shopping complex on Market Boulevard while responding to a call, according to investigators. He was 24.

Edward Espinoza, 23, who allegedly fired several shots at the officer, was later arrested and charged with murder.

Labonte is survived by his wife. Hundreds attended the funeral service for the officer.

“One word that I heard repeatedly more often than the others is the word ‘kind,’” Roswell police Chief James Conroy said. “Things like this seem to happen to the good ones. And Jeremy was one of the good ones.”