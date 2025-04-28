Three Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year.
The three were among the 23 officers that have died across the U.S. while wearing the badge, barely four months into the year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page that tracks law enforcement deaths.
In 2024, 165 officers died while on duty, including six from Georgia.
April 26: On Saturday, Columbia County Deputy Brandon Sikes was shot during a traffic stop along I-20, according to investigators. A second deputy, Gavin White, was critically injured in the shooting.
Investigators were attempting to serve a warrant on James Montgomery when he opened fire. He was later found dead inside his camper, according to police.
Sikes was a seven-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his wife, who also works for the department, and a daughter.
Credit: South Fulton police
Credit: South Fulton police
April 16: Lt. Helio Garcia with the South Fulton police department was killed in a head-on crash on Flat Shoals Road. He was 47.
Garcia had joined the department in 2018, the year it was formed, and was remembered for his leadership and devotion to his family. He was the first South Fulton officer killed in the line of duty.
At his funeral service, Garcia was promoted to captain by Chief Keith Meadows.
“For your ultimate sacrifice to the City of South Fulton, Georgia, we are reminded not only of the life you gave, but the unwavering devotion that led you to serve,” Meadows said.
Credit: Roswell Police Department
Credit: Roswell Police Department
Feb. 7: Roswell police Officer Jeremy Labonte was shot at a shopping complex on Market Boulevard while responding to a call, according to investigators. He was 24.
Edward Espinoza, 23, who allegedly fired several shots at the officer, was later arrested and charged with murder.
Labonte is survived by his wife. Hundreds attended the funeral service for the officer.
“One word that I heard repeatedly more often than the others is the word ‘kind,’” Roswell police Chief James Conroy said. “Things like this seem to happen to the good ones. And Jeremy was one of the good ones.”
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
