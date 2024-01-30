BreakingNews
3 dead in quadruple shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
A shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex left three people dead, including the suspect, and a fourth injured Tuesday morning, police said.

Three people are dead and a fourth injured in a shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Gwinnett police said they were called about a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. at The Views apartments on Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville. When officers arrived, they found two men dead and two women with gunshot wounds. Both women were rushed to a hospital, but one of them did not survive.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, but investigators believe one of the men — the alleged shooter — and the woman who survived were in a relationship, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

