2nd teen arrested in student’s killing at Newton park during ‘Senior Skip Day’

Justin Etienne, 18, was killed during a senior gathering at Denny Dobbs Park on March 19, officials said. Two teenage suspects have been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

By
Updated 34 minutes ago

A second teenage suspect has been arrested and charged with murder related to the shooting death of a Salem High School student at a popular park in Newton County last week.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and gun possession after Justin Etienne, 18, of Conyers, was killed during a large gathering of Newton and Rockdale County students at Denny Dobbs Park during “Senior Skip Day,” according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office continue to extend condolences to the Etienne family,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

The 17-year-old suspect, who is a student at Rockdale High School, was hospitalized prior to his arrest because he was injured while fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A 16-year-old student at Newton High School was arrested Friday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not name minors facing charges unless they are being charged as adults.

On March 19, deputies were called around 5 p.m. to the park, located across from Oak Hill Elementary School on Ga. 212. The area is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta. There, deputies found Etienne with multiple injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, deputies said.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident with no evidence tying it to gang involvement.

During the investigation, Jett noted that “key witnesses, all students, provided false information regarding the events that transpired during Senior Skip Day at the park.”

Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting at Denny Dobbs Park.

That included one witness who said the victim was involved in the altercation, but the sheriff’s office said he was actually a bystander when the gunfire erupted.

“Investigators diligently worked through conflicting statements, executed search warrants, and gathered evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the two murder suspects,” Jett said.

According to the sheriff’s office, both suspects are being held in the Newton jail.

A spokesperson with Rockdale public schools said the shooting happened “after hours during a non-sanctioned activity.”

“Rockdale County Public Schools is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends.”

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Justin Etienne, 18, was killed during a gathering at Denny Dobbs Park, officials said.

Credit: Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta

