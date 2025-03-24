2nd teen arrested in student’s killing at Newton park during ‘Senior Skip Day’

The 17-year-old suspect, who is a student at Rockdale High School, was hospitalized prior to his arrest because he was injured while fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A 16-year-old student at Newton High School was arrested Friday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not name minors facing charges unless they are being charged as adults.

On March 19, deputies were called around 5 p.m. to the park, located across from Oak Hill Elementary School on Ga. 212. The area is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta. There, deputies found Etienne with multiple injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, deputies said.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident with no evidence tying it to gang involvement.

During the investigation, Jett noted that “key witnesses, all students, provided false information regarding the events that transpired during Senior Skip Day at the park.”

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

That included one witness who said the victim was involved in the altercation, but the sheriff’s office said he was actually a bystander when the gunfire erupted.

“Investigators diligently worked through conflicting statements, executed search warrants, and gathered evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the two murder suspects,” Jett said.

According to the sheriff’s office, both suspects are being held in the Newton jail.

A spokesperson with Rockdale public schools said the shooting happened “after hours during a non-sanctioned activity.”

“Rockdale County Public Schools is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends.”