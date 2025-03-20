Crime & Public Safety
18-year-old shot, killed at Newton County park near elementary school

Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting at Denny Dobbs Park on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Newton County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a fatal shooting at Denny Dobbs Park on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
By
35 minutes ago

An 18-year-old was shot to death at a popular Newton County park Wednesday evening.

Newton sheriff’s deputies were called to Denny Dobbs Park at around 5 p.m. The park is across from the Oak Hill Elementary School on Ga. 212. The area is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. His name was not released.

Authorities have not shared any additional details or announced any arrests. But said they said investigators believe the situation was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the entire Newton County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences to the victim’s family during this time,” the department said in a statement.

