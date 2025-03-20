18-year-old shot, killed at Newton County park near elementary school

An 18-year-old was shot to death at a popular Newton County park Wednesday evening.

Newton sheriff’s deputies were called to Denny Dobbs Park at around 5 p.m. The park is across from the Oak Hill Elementary School on Ga. 212. The area is about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. His name was not released.