2nd suspect arrested in 2023 deadly shooting in SW Atlanta

A second suspect in a 2023 fatal shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Monday, police said.
Quinton Tucker, 38, was apprehended by Atlanta police with help from the FBI, officials said. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday on several charges, including murder.
Another suspect, Kadeem Frison, was previously arrested in September 2023.
The two are accused in the death of 49-year-old Darryl Chambers.
On Sept. 13, 2023, police said Chambers was shot multiple times in the head and torso at the Hidden Pines apartments on Cushman Circle. The complex is just inside I-285 near the intersection of Boulder Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Chambers was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to previously obtained warrants, Frison allegedly committed the crime with other “co-conspirators.”
Tucker was indicted in June of last year on charges of murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court documents show. He was still at large at the time.
Tucker’s next court date will take place in March.
Frison is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His case remains on a judicial hold.
