Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

2nd suspect arrested in 2023 deadly shooting in SW Atlanta

By
6 hours ago

A second suspect in a 2023 fatal shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Monday, police said.

Quinton Tucker, 38, was apprehended by Atlanta police with help from the FBI, officials said. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday on several charges, including murder.

Another suspect, Kadeem Frison, was previously arrested in September 2023.

The two are accused in the death of 49-year-old Darryl Chambers.

On Sept. 13, 2023, police said Chambers was shot multiple times in the head and torso at the Hidden Pines apartments on Cushman Circle. The complex is just inside I-285 near the intersection of Boulder Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Chambers was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to previously obtained warrants, Frison allegedly committed the crime with other “co-conspirators.”

Tucker was indicted in June of last year on charges of murder, three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court documents show. He was still at large at the time.

Tucker’s next court date will take place in March.

Frison is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His case remains on a judicial hold.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man was arrested Friday, four months after a deadly shooting and SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect arrested 4 months after killing, SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta, police say

Man charged with murder in teen’s shooting death in Cobb

Suspect arrested at hotel after woman killed in Gwinnett double shooting

The Latest

Spelman College senior instructor Joycelyn Wilson was found dead Sunday after a boat was seen circling Lake Oconee, officials said. A man who is considered missing was also on the boat, and Westminster identified him as coach Gary Jones.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Little progress made in search for missing Westminster coach on Lake Oconee

Forest Park officer accused of harassing, stalking ex-girlfriend, police say

Roswell officer killed in the line of duty remembered for his kindness, energy

Featured

Students in Jeremy Lowe's fourth grade class at Parkside Elementary read "warm-up plays" they wrote on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Atlanta Public Schools saw significant improvement in fourth grade math and reading scores on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta tops the nation with major 4th grade reading gains. This program could be why

Fourth graders in Atlanta Public Schools made significant progress in national math and reading tests. Now the district will expand its reading program to middle schools.

At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch

While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.

3 Braves prospects who could emerge in 2025

Here are several Atlanta Braves farmhands who could put themselves firmly on the radar this year.