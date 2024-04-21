2nd suspect arrested days after wild shootout at DeKalb gas station

A second suspect was arrested Friday night in connection with a shootout at a DeKalb County gas station three days earlier that left three bystanders injured.

Malachi Giles, 17, of College Park, was arrested on multiple counts related to the Tuesday night shooting at a Circle K gas station on Candler Road, DeKalb police said. County jail records show Giles was booked just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on three counts of aggravated assault and one each of possession of cocaine and first-degree criminal damage to property. He remains in jail without bond.

Giles joins 34-year-old Darius Morris of Decatur as a suspect in the case. Morris was arrested in the aftermath of the shooting and booked into jail Wednesday morning. He also faces three counts of aggravated assault.