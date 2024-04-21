Crime & Public Safety

2nd suspect arrested days after wild shootout at DeKalb gas station

A second suspect was arrested Friday night in connection with a shootout at a DeKalb County gas station three days earlier that left three bystanders injured.

Malachi Giles, 17, of College Park, was arrested on multiple counts related to the Tuesday night shooting at a Circle K gas station on Candler Road, DeKalb police said. County jail records show Giles was booked just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on three counts of aggravated assault and one each of possession of cocaine and first-degree criminal damage to property. He remains in jail without bond.

Giles joins 34-year-old Darius Morris of Decatur as a suspect in the case. Morris was arrested in the aftermath of the shooting and booked into jail Wednesday morning. He also faces three counts of aggravated assault.

The incident began when two groups of people started firing at each other, but none of the three shooting victims were involved in the initial confrontation, police said. Video footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a chaotic scene involving men shooting at each other from close range near the gas pumps, peppering cars with bullet holes while bystanders caught in the crossfire scramble for cover.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

