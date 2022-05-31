$25K reward offered amid arson investigation at youth center

The people seen in the surveillance footage arrived and left the area in a white vehicle, authorities said.

The At-Promise Center offers diversion and development programs for Atlanta’s at-risk youth. The facility, which opened five years ago, is managed by the Atlanta Police Foundation and is one of three such centers across the city.

Combined Shape Caption At-Promise Youth Center on Friday, May 27 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption At-Promise Youth Center on Friday, May 27 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com) Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Fire Rescue is heading the arson investigation with the assistance of Atlanta police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the GBI.

The post cited ongoing protests over the city’s new Public Safety Training Center in neighboring DeKalb County.

Seven people were arrested at the site in mid-May when protesters tossed two Molotov cocktails at officers looking to clear the forested land, according to authorities, who believe the two incidents could be linked.

“We had two individuals that delivered a device in that facility that started a fire,” Atlanta’s interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters Tuesday morning. He praised the youth center’s mission and strongly condemned the arson, saying, “I don’t know what kind of person does that.”

Combined Shape Caption Interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum condemned Friday's arson at an Atlanta youth center. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the case. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum condemned Friday's arson at an Atlanta youth center. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the case. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

He urged anyone with information to contact investigators and said officials look forward to identifying and arresting those responsible.

Anyone with information about Friday’s fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or submit tips to the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward.