Hamburger icon
ajc logo

2021 Atlanta Homicides: A Deadly Year

After a historically deadly 2020, when Atlanta authorities investigated more homicide cases than they had in decades, 2021′s case count was higher.

Investigators worked 158 cases last year, a dispiriting tally. The city hasn’t seen this many homicide cases in a single year since 1996, the year of the deadly Centennial Olympic Park bombing.

Journalists on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s crime and public safety team cover fatal shootings, stabbings and beatings with depressing regularity, but we don’t consider this work routine. Today’s coverage in a special e-paper section shares not only the grim numbers but the stories behind them, and city leaders’ plans for combatting the violence.

In 2021, Atlanta’s killings surged for a second straight year

Little solace for families of Atlanta’s homicide victims
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
"Homicide victims are not statistics.
They are people who had family, co-workers and friends."

John Spink, photojournalist
ajc.com

What it's like documenting homicide investigations

August 20, 2021 Atlanta: A memorial to Katherine Janness has grown on the 10th Street entrance to Piedmont Park as seen on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. While there have been numerous violent incidents in and around Piedmont Park over the years, investigators believe that Katherine Janness’ fatal stabbing was the first homicide to occur inside the park in more than a decade. The grisly scene, described by police as “gruesome,” is believed to be the first homicide in the park since the May 2009 death of 43-year-old Patrick Boland. Boland was stabbed in the chest during an early morning attack near the park’s lake, investigators said at the time. The man’s murder was the first to occur inside Piedmont Park in 20 years. More than 12 years later, his homicide remains unsolved. Police have asked anyone with information to come forward, and tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Veteran AJC photojournalist has dispatched to countless crime scenes
February 11, 2021 Atlanta: A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition Thursday morning, Feb. 11, 2021 after he was shot outside a gas station in southwest Atlanta. He was one of two men shot inside an SUV at a Chevron on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Road, according to Atlanta police. Both of the victims were outside the vehicle when the first officers arrived shortly after 5:30 a.m. Capt. Dorian Graham, APD’s night commander, said investigators don’t know who shot the men as they don’t have any credible witnesses. “We think that the males were sitting inside of the vehicle and then somebody came by and shot it up,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “Like I said, right now we don’t know why. The investigation is still very, very preliminary.” Investigators were gathering evidence Thursday morning. Their work appeared to be focused on a black Dodge Durango with its windows shot out. Articles of clothing, including a lone sneaker, were on the ground beside the vehicle. A black handgun was also photographed at the scene. Graham said it looked like both victims were shot multiple times. “It looked like one was shot in the lower extremities, and it looked like another one was shot in the upper part of the body,” he said. The man who was critically injured was stable before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, he said. The other was also taken to Grady, and his injuries were less severe. According to a police spokesman, one of the shooting victims was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. A third person who was not injured was arrested at the scene on a charge of possession of stolen property. None of their names were released. Investigators don’t know what the wounded men were doing at the gas station. They are trying to track down any available surveillance footage from the parking lot and the surrounding area, Graham said. Anyone
Video: What’s it’s like to report on the scene of Atlanta homicides
Opinion

More to explore

Map of all 2021 homicides
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top