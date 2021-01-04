Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
The Atlanta Police Department investigated 158 homicides in 2021. Three of those cases involve incidents from previous years, but the deaths were ruled homicides in 2021. These are the victims.
Jonathon
Middlebrooks
Age: 54
Died:
january 04, 2021
Jonathon Middlebrooks
Age: 54
Gender: Male
"Middlebrooks, 54, was shot on King Alfred Drive. Investigators believe Middlebrooks was killed by his son, 24-year-old Joshua Middlebrooks. The younger Middlebrooks was charged with murder."Read the Article
Ernesto
Anderson
Age: 32
Died:
january 04, 2021
Ernesto Anderson
Age: 32
Gender: Male
"Anderson, 32, was shot on I-20 westbound and Capital Avenue. Anderson was shot in the head inside his car. The father of four later died from his injuries. No one has been charged in the case."Read the Article
Sheikh
Sonko
Age: 25
Died:
january 06, 2021
Sheikh Sonko
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Sonko, 25, was shot on General Truman Street. Sonko, who lived in Kennesaw, was found dead at a northwest Atlanta office park. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
DeAndre'
Houston
Age: 29
Died:
january 07, 2021
DeAndre' Houston
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"Houston, 29, was shot on Luckie Street. Houston, whose friends called him Padre, was found dead outside the Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Terrance
Pickett
Age: 40
Died:
january 13, 2021
Terrance Pickett
Age: 40
Gender: Male
"Pickett, 40, was injured Nov. 13, 2016, in a southwest Atlanta parking lot on Bent Creek Way. On Jan. 13, 2021, his death was ruled a homicide, according to police. No arrests have been made."
Bianca
Bankz
Age: 37
Died:
january 17, 2021
Bianca Bankz
Age: 37
Gender: Female
"Bianca Bankz, 37, was shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Investigators believe Bankz was killed in a murder-suicide inside an apartment."Read the Article
Walter
Hamilton
Age: 39
Died:
january 18, 2021
Walter Hamilton
Age: 39
Gender: Male
"Hamilton, 39, was beaten to death on Metropolitan Parkway. Hamilton was found in the parking lot of a carwash. He had blunt force trauma to the head. Jimmy Nyambo, 43, was taken into custody within 24 hours of the discovery of Hamilton’s body."Read the Article
JaKendrick
Taylor
Age: 19
Died:
january 20, 2021
JaKendrick Taylor
Age: 19
Gender: Male
"Taylor, 19, was found shot to death on Fairburn Road. Taylor was found after a passerby spotted a burning Chevrolet Impala. He lived in Douglasville. A warrant was issued for a suspect."Read the Article
Brandon
Hamilton
Age: 44
Died:
january 24, 2021
Brandon Hamilton
Age: 44
Gender: Male
"Hamilton, 44, was found shot to death on Piedmont Road. Hamilton was shot while driving his Rolls-Royce and crashed into a tree, police said. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Trelle
Hough
Age: 23
Died:
february 01, 2021
Trelle Hough
Age: 23
Gender: Male
"Hough, 23, was shot on Sylvan Road at a gas station. He was a father of three, including infant twins and a 1-year-old. In April, suspect Demetrius Stroud was arrested in Chattanooga, according to police."Read the Article
Jahmal
Hunter
Age: 28
Died:
february 03, 2021
Jahmal Hunter
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Hunter, 28, was shot on Sawtell Avenue. Hunter was one of three found shot inside a car. The other two survived, according to police. The investigation continues in the case."Read the Article
Floyd
Henry
Age: 35
Died:
february 05, 2021
Floyd Henry
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"Henry, 35, was shot Dec. 28, 2020, on Washington Street in southwest Atlanta. He died from his injuries Jan. 9, according to his obituary. On Feb. 5, Henry’s death became an APD homicide investigation. No arrests have been made."
Richard
Caldwell
Age: 33
Died:
february 09, 2021
Richard Caldwell
Age: 33
Gender: Male
"Caldwell, 33, was shot on Greenhaven Drive. Investigators believe Caldwell was killed by a younger cousin after a fight escalated to gunfire. Adarious Caldwell was charged with murder."Read the Article
Jarmel
Jowers
Age: 29
Died:
february 10, 2021
Jarmel Jowers
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"Jowers, 29, was shot on I-85 southbound. Jowers was one of two men shot in a car shortly after 5 a.m. in Midtown. The other man survived. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
David
Mack
Age: 12
Died:
february 10, 2021
David Mack
Age: 12
Gender: Male
"David Mack, 12, was reported missing Feb. 9. The next day, his body was found along a creek bed between Shirley Drive and the John A. White Golf Course, not far from his home. He had been shot repeatedly. No one has been charged in the case."Read the Article
Malika
Westbrooks
Age: 0
Died:
february 15, 2021
Malika Westbrooks
Age: 0
Gender: Female
"Infant Malika Westbrooks was killed on Boulevard. Six-month-old Malika was not breathing when officers were called to her family’s apartment. She died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, according to police. Her step-father, Demarcus Dobbs, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder."Read the Article
Kenyata
Broughton
Age: 46
Died:
february 17, 2021
Kenyata Broughton
Age: 46
Gender: Male
"Broughton, 46, was stabbed on Murphy Avenue. Broughton was killed at a nonprofit housing complex called Phoenix House. Troy Anthony Williams and Marlon Walker were both arrested in the case. Williams was charged with murder and Walker was charged with tampering with evidence."Read the Article
Cornelius
Morgan
Age: 25
Died:
february 17, 2021
Cornelius Morgan
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Morgan, 25, was shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Morgan was known as Lil C, according to his obituary. Johnathan Coleman, 32, was charged with his murder in March."Read the Article
Kemontae
Wheeler
Age: 25
Died:
february 21, 2021
Kemontae Wheeler
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Wheeler, 25, was shot on Flat Shoals Road. Wheeler was killed outside a Chevron gas station after a verbal dispute, according to police. Antonio R. Henderson and Torri D. Crowder, were later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Solomon
Howard
Age: 33
Died:
february 25, 2021
Solomon Howard
Age: 33
Gender: Male
"Howard, 33, was found shot to death on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on the I-20 East ramp to the Downtown Connector. Alphonso McCoy, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Antonio
Holder
Age: 53
Died:
february 27, 2021
Antonio Holder
Age: 53
Gender: Male
"Holder, 53, was shot on Moreland Avenue. Holder was killed during a fight outside an East Atlanta auto repair shop. Lashon Grace, 42, was arrested moments later."Read the Article
Justin
Cody
Age: 40
Died:
march 08, 2021
Justin Cody
Age: 40
Gender: Male
"Cody, 40, was found shot to death on Center Hill Avenue. Cody’s body was discovered in a vehicle that crashed and burned in northwest Atlanta following NBA All-Star weekend. Cody was an aspiring rapper known as Decatur Slim. In April, Michael Clark was arrested and charged with murder in the case."Read the Article
Jerome
Grant
Age: 42
Died:
march 12, 2021
Jerome Grant
Age: 42
Gender: Male
"Grant, 42, was shot on Alfred Road. After Grant’s death, family members said a video of the killing was uploaded to Instagram by a witness. A suspect, Jerome Pazhedath, was later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Ronald
Barner
Age: 58
Died:
march 13, 2021
Ronald Barner
Age: 58
Gender: Male
"Barner, 58, was shot on Valeland Avenue. Barner was killed on a morning walk through this southwest Atlanta neighborhood. An arrest was later made in the case."Read the Article
Soon
Park
Age: 74
Died:
march 16, 2021
Soon Park
Age: 74
Gender: Female
Hyun
Grant
Age: 51
Died:
march 16, 2021
Hyun Grant
Age: 51
Gender: Female
Suncha
Kim
Age: 69
Died:
march 16, 2021
Suncha Kim
Age: 69
Gender: Female
Yong
Yue
Age: 63
Died:
march 16, 2021
Yong Yue
Age: 63
Gender: Female
"Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all were shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Robert Aaron Young pleaded guilty to killing four people at a spa near Woodstock and is serving a life sentence for those crimes. He faces murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges in the Atlanta killings. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty."Read the Article
Claudly
Pierre
Age: 21
Died:
march 25, 2021
Claudly Pierre
Age: 21
Gender: Male
"Pierre, 21, was found shot to death on Fairburn Road. Investigators believe Pierre may have been shot elsewhere before being taken to a gas station. Investigators later released surveillance images of a suspect. On June 14, 20-year-old Isaiah Nichols was arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Tariq
Lockhart
Age: 28
Died:
march 26, 2021
Tariq Lockhart
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Lockhart, 28, was shot March 7 on Howell Place. Lockhart, who lived in Memphis, died after being shot in the chest at a southwest Atlanta home. Another man was injured, according to police, and was later charged with Lockhart’s murder after the case became a homicide investigation on March 26."
Elexcia
Banks
Age: 40
Died:
march 26, 2021
Elexcia Banks
Age: 40
Gender: Female
"Banks, 40, was shot on Alexandria Drive. Banks was killed outside Deerwood Park in southwest Atlanta. In surveillance footage, a man can be seen standing next to a red vehicle and firing a gun before leaving the scene. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Roosevelt
Wood
Age: 29
Died:
march 29, 2021
Roosevelt Wood
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"Wood, 29, was shot on Campbellton Road. Wood was shot repeatedly during an argument at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road. Six weeks later, Damieon Rutland, was arrested in Oklahoma."Read the Article
De-Misha
Williams
Age: 22
Died:
march 31, 2021
De-Misha Williams
Age: 22
Gender: Female
"Williams, 22, was shot April 25, 2020, at a package store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. She died in November 2020. Months later, the case was ruled a homicide and a suspect was arrested."
Don Juan
Weaver
Age: 19
Died:
april 01, 2021
Don Juan Weaver
Age: 19
Gender: Male
"Weaver, 19, was shot on Langston Avenue. Weaver was killed in front of a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Jonesboro, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Michael
Bowden
Age: 39
Died:
april 02, 2021
Michael Bowden
Age: 39
Gender: Male
"Bowden, 39, was shot at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street. It was the second fatal shooting at the intersection in six months. The shooting death remains under investigation."Read the Article
Christian Manzanarez
Vidales
Age: 19
Died:
april 04, 2021
Christian Manzanarez Vidales
Age: 19
Gender: Male
"Christian Manzanarez Vidales, 19, was shot on Woodland Avenue. Vidales was found dead at a Lenox Road apartment complex, a few blocks from where he lived. A teenager was charged with his murder."Read the Article
Tahji
Williams
Age: 30
Died:
april 07, 2021
Tahji Williams
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"Williams, 30, was shot on William H. Borders Drive. Williams was killed outside a business at Selena S. Butler Park along Borders Drive. Frederick Goins, was later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Stephon
Middleton
Age: 19
Died:
april 15, 2021
Stephon Middleton
Age: 19
Gender: Male
"Middleton, 19, was shot on Custer Avenue. Investigators believe Middleton, who was visiting from Ohio, was walking with another man and the two got into a car together. There were shots fired, and the teen’s body was dumped into the street. Derrion Johnson, 19, was arrested days later in Ohio and charged with murder."Read the Article
Jacobe
Gilbert
Age: 41
Died:
april 23, 2021
Jacobe Gilbert
Age: 41
Gender: Male
"Gilbert, 41, was shot on Ruth Street. Gilbert was found lying in the middle of the road. No arrests have been made in his case."Read the Article
Michael
Jones
Age: 31
Died:
april 23, 2021
Michael Jones
Age: 31
Gender: Male
"Jones, 31, was shot April 19 on Oakland Lane. Jones was one of five men shot at the Oakland City West End Apartments, but the others survived. It was declared a homicide investigation four days later. No arrests have been made in his death."Read the Article
Daylon
Wilson
Age: 21
Died:
april 29, 2021
Daylon Wilson
Age: 21
Gender: Male
"Wilson, 21, was shot on Chappell Road. Wilson was among seven people who were shot, two fatally, in two separate incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart. The investigation continues into Wilson’s death."Read the Article
Anthony
Parker
Age: 35
Died:
april 29, 2021
Anthony Parker
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"Parker, 35, was shot on Polar Rock Terrace. Six men were shot, but all but Parker survived following the incident at a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Ellenwood, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Diamond
Johnson
Age: 15
Died:
may 01, 2021
Diamond Johnson
Age: 15
Gender: Female
"Johnson, 15, was shot near a busy shopping center on Glenwood Avenue, across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a student. Elizabeth Parham, was later charged with murder. In October, a second suspect, Tariq Grier, was also arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Dexter
Calhoun
Age: 63
Died:
may 08, 2021
Dexter Calhoun
Age: 63
Gender: Male
"Calhoun, 63, shot on Emerald Avenue. Calhoun was shot inside his pickup truck and then crashed into a pole in southwest Atlanta. No arrests have been made in his death."Read the Article
Adrian
Zavala
Age: 54
Died:
may 09, 2021
Adrian Zavala
Age: 54
Gender: Male
"Zavala, 54, was shot and killed at the Colony South mobile home park on Jonesboro Road, according to police. Mucio Dolores Rodriguez Hernandez was later charged with murder in the case, police said."Read the Article
Lenwood
Colbert
Age: 58
Died:
may 09, 2021
Lenwood Colbert
Age: 58
Gender: Male
"Colbert, 58, was found shot inside a parked Ford Fusion on Forrest Park Road, according to police. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A suspect, Jylan Nelson, was arrested in July and charged with murder."Read the Article
Tykeisha
Dixon
Age: 33
Died:
may 09, 2021
Tykeisha Dixon
Age: 33
Gender: Female
"Dixon, 33, shot on North Avenue. Investigators believe the Roswell woman was shot in Atlanta and her body later dumped in Illinois. Her husband was later located in Washington and charged with her death."Read the Article
Tjvanish
Brown
Age: 0
Died:
may 11, 2021
Tjvanish Brown
Age: 0
Gender: Male
"Tjvanish Brown, an infant, died in a Fulton Street apartment. The newborn’s mother told police she awoke to find him cold to the touch, according to police. In May, the baby’s mother, Erica Brown, was arrested charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children."
Mayco
Rodrique
Age: 38
Died:
may 17, 2021
Mayco Rodrique
Age: 38
Gender: Male
"Rodrique, 38, shot on Ga. 400. Rodrique was shot as he rode in a friend’s car, according to police. The father of six and grandfather of two died from his injuries when a bullet entered his back and struck his heart, his family said. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Alicia
Merrell
Age: 27
Died:
may 17, 2021
Alicia Merrell
Age: 27
Gender: Female
"Merrell, 27, was shot on Magnolia Way. Merrell was shot multiple times at an apartment complex, according to police. She was a mother of five. The investigation continues into her death."Read the Article
Alan
Turner
Age: 29
Died:
may 17, 2021
Alan Turner
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"Turner, 29, was shot on Metropolitan Parkway. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges related to Turner’s death at Metro Mart USA in southwest Atlanta."Read the Article
Keith
Sharpe
Age: 43
Died:
may 17, 2021
Keith Sharpe
Age: 43
Gender: Male
"Sharpe, 43, was shot on Piedmont Road. Sharpe was killed in the bathroom of the Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."Read the Article
Vernon
Harper
Age: 30
Died:
may 19, 2021
Vernon Harper
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"Harper, 30, was shot on Lang Drive. The father of two was killed while visiting a friend, according to investigators. He was killed during an argument. In June, James McClendon, 45, was charged with felony murder."Read the Article
Zechariah Tyrell
Guyton
Age: 19
Died:
may 22, 2021
Zechariah Tyrell Guyton
Age: 19
Gender: Male
"Guyton, 19, was shot at a house party on Lanvale Drive. Guyton was one of two shot at a southwest Atlanta home, but the other victim survived, according to police. Tarik Brown was later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Jaquayon
Gibson
Age: 19
Died:
may 27, 2021
Jaquayon Gibson
Age: 19
Gender: Male
"Gibson, 19, was shot on Larchwood Road. Gibson died after being shot multiple times following a dispute in southwest Atlanta. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Jacques
Gresham
Age: 26
Died:
may 28, 2021
Jacques Gresham
Age: 26
Gender: Male
"Gresham, 26, was killed in a drive-by shooting on William H. Borders Drive Gresham in southeast Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood. He is survived by a young daughter, according to a GoFundMe page. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Calvin
Jackson, Jr.
Age: 17
Died:
may 29, 2021
Calvin Jackson, Jr.
Age: 17
Gender: Male
"Jackson, 17, shot on Parkway Drive. Jackson was shot in his own bedroom, according to his family and police. Jamarion Ivory, 18, was charged with his murder."Read the Article
Michael
Gary
Age: 46
Died:
may 31, 2021
Michael Gary
Age: 46
Gender: Male
"Gary, 46, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments. The investigation into the shooting continues."Read the Article
Ray
Gibson
Age: 29
Died:
june 01, 2021
Ray Gibson
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"Gibson, 29, was found shot in the parking lot of the Vue at Harwell apartment complex. A suspect was later charged and arrested in the case."Read the Article
Justine
Bernard
Age: 19
Died:
june 02, 2021
Justine Bernard
Age: 19
Gender: Female
"Bernard, 19, was shot on Auburn Avenue. Bernard was shot while visiting Atlanta, according to police. Nyasia Reeves, a 20-year-old suspect, was arrested and charged with murder. Bernard was a student at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to the university."Read the Article
Courtney
Lyons, Jr.
Age: 21
Died:
june 03, 2021
Courtney Lyons, Jr.
Age: 21
Gender: Male
"Lyons, 21, was shot on Perry Boulevard. Lyons’ body was found just after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments. He lived in Loganville, according to his online obituary. Two suspects, Marcayla Brianna Kemp and Billy Wells, were arrested and charged with murder three days later, jail records show."Read the Article
Eddie
Walker
Age: 71
Died:
june 04, 2021
Eddie Walker
Age: 71
Gender: Male
"Walker, 71, was hit with a hammer May 25 on Herring Road in southwest Atlanta. Investigators found the hammer beside Walker, who was found in an abandoned home. He died June 1 and the case became a homicide investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."
Diamond
O'Neal
Age: 23
Died:
june 11, 2021
Diamond O'Neal
Age: 23
Gender: Female
"O’Neal, 23, shot in northwest Atlanta. O’Neal was found in an apartment near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police said. After a man was found shot at a nearby gas station, officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby apartment complex. On June 17, 28-year-old Vorquis Williams was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault."Read the Article
Corey
Burnett
Age: 26
Died:
june 12, 2021
Corey Burnett
Age: 26
Gender: Male
"Burnett, a 26-year-old man, died after he was found shot near a southeast Atlanta gas station in the 1600 block of Eastland Road. Investigators believe he was shot less than a mile away on Montvallo Terrace, according to a police report. Burnett lived in Lithonia, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Rasttish
Fallen
Age: 37
Died:
june 20, 2021
Rasttish Fallen
Age: 37
Gender: Male
"Fallen, 37, was shot and killed at 421 Boulevard NE, Atlanta police said. Police identified Eddie Jackson, 52, as the murder suspect and he surrendered the same day. Witnesses said Jackson and Fallen argued before shots were fired in the northeast Atlanta neighborhood."Read the Article
Malik
Campbell
Age: 30
Died:
june 22, 2021
Malik Campbell
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"A double shooting at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex left one person dead and another injured, police said. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Central Park Place around 4:45 p.m. regarding a person shot, police confirmed. Malik Campbell, 30, died at the scene."Read the Article
Kevin
Fulton
Age: 35
Died:
june 23, 2021
Kevin Fulton
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"One passenger, 35-year-old Kevin Fulton, was killed and another was critically injured after their rideshare driver opened fire outside a northeast Atlanta gas station, police said. The driver, Nigel Nembhard, 36, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Nembhard was re-indicted Sept. 13 and the felony murder charge was changed to voluntary manslaughter, online court records show."Read the Article
Antonio
Greggs
Age: 37
Died:
june 23, 2021
Antonio Greggs
Age: 37
Gender: Male
"Greggs, 37, was shot to death in the 500 block of Boulevard, near Morgan-Boulevard Park. Greggs, shot in northeast Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, may have been targeted, according to police. Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds."Read the Article
Saij
Bonner
Age: 1
Died:
june 23, 2021
Saij Bonner
Age: 1
Gender: Female
"Saij Bonner, a 13-month-old girl, died in June after she was found unresponsive in her Atlanta home, according to police. In November, her death was ruled a homicide. Arrest warrants were issued for her parents, Brandon Bonner and Briale James, charging them with second-degree murder and child cruelty."Read the Article
Encre
Styles, Jr.
Age: 30
Died:
june 24, 2021
Encre Styles, Jr.
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"Styles, 30, was shot on June 16 at a Chevron at 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The case was later declared a homicide. Both De’Shant Hester, 24, and Tahliek Hester, 27, were later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Bailey
Dee
Age: 20
Died:
june 26, 2021
Bailey Dee
Age: 20
Gender: Male
"Dee, 20, was killed in a drive-by shooting around 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium building in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue, according to Atlanta police. He was a Champaign, Illinois, native and played college basketball, according to his obituary. He hoped to one day own his own business. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Mario
Peterson
Age: 43
Died:
june 30, 2021
Mario Peterson
Age: 43
Gender: Male
"Peterson, 43, was shot to death at an apartment complex on Vanira Avenue shortly after midnight June 24. A suspect, Sequoyah Howard, 32, was later charged with murder. Peterson was a father of four and lived in Peoplestown, according to his online obituary."Read the Article
Kaidan
Barlow-Gardener
Age: 14
Died:
july 03, 2021
Kaidan Barlow-Gardener
Age: 14
Gender: Male
"Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, a 14-year-old boy, was killed and two other teens were injured after a massive brawl ended in gunfire in the 600 block of McAfee Street, police said. Nearly 50 teenagers were present when the melee broke out and many had arrived on scooters, according to police. One 16-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with murder and taken into custody on July 23. On Nov. 26, 19-year-old Kentavious Jeffries was also charged with murder, police said."Read the Article
Keon
Yarber
Age: 31
Died:
july 04, 2021
Keon Yarber
Age: 31
Gender: Male
"Yarber, 31, who’d been shot multiple times when found on 24 William H. Borders Drive, died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Anisha
Shavers
Age: 23
Died:
july 06, 2021
Anisha Shavers
Age: 23
Gender: Female
"A mother and her daughter were found shot when police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge apartments in northwest Atlanta about 1:30 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital, where the daughter, 23-year-old Anisha Shavers, was pronounced dead. Investigators said her mother, 44-year-old Alicia Baker, was involved in a fight with another woman, which may have led to the double shooting. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Wendell
Williams
Age: 30
Died:
july 09, 2021
Wendell Williams
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"Williams, 30, was shot near the MARTA Five Points transit station. Officers responded to a call about a person shot on Broad Street, a pedestrian-only side street that connects to the MARTA station, around 2:20 p.m., according to Atlanta police. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."Read the Article
Kenderrick
Murphy
Age: 23
Died:
july 12, 2021
Kenderrick Murphy
Age: 23
Gender: Male
"Murphy, 23, was shot on July 4 on Hills Avenue in southwest Atlanta. He died eight days later and the case became a homicide investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."
Jahvarious
Colvin
Age: 15
Died:
july 13, 2021
Jahvarious Colvin
Age: 15
Gender: Male
"Colvin, 15, was shot to death at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Officers responded to the BP station at 516 Lee Street SW in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police said. Jahvarious was a student at Washington High School, according to his obituary. Marion Davenport was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with murder, according to police."Read the Article
Joshua
Evans
Age: 36
Died:
july 15, 2021
Joshua Evans
Age: 36
Gender: Male
"Joshua Evans, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store. Evans and 42-year-old Chicorley Vickers were shot while standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. The woman suffered a minor graze injury, police said. Antonio Waller, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder. When Vickers died in August, the case became a double homicide. In October, a second suspect, Jontravious De’Anthony Arnold, was also arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Chicorley
Vickers
Age: 42
Died:
july 15, 2021
Chicorley Vickers
Age: 42
Gender: Male
Danzel
Mullins
Age: 34
Died:
july 17, 2021
Danzel Mullins
Age: 34
Gender: Male
"Mullins, 34, was found shot to death inside a car that was on fire in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. Investigators later released video of a car whose driver may have been involved in the crime, which happened in the 900 block of Cunningham Place. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Nicholas
Brown
Age: 32
Died:
july 20, 2021
Nicholas Brown
Age: 32
Gender: Male
"Brown, 32, was was shot after a fight with a woman in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way, police said. Within minutes, investigators identified a suspect. Tynessia Lashun Naji, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault."Read the Article
Bernard
Harvey
Age: 55
Died:
july 24, 2021
Bernard Harvey
Age: 55
Gender: Male
"Harvey, 55, was found dead inside a North Avenue apartment. Few details were released on the case, which remains an open investigation."Read the Article
Javarian
Benton
Age: 28
Died:
july 24, 2021
Javarian Benton
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Benton, 28 was shot on Argus Circle in northwest Atlanta. Two others were also shot, according to police. Unterio Ponds was charged with murder and arrested Aug. 6."Read the Article
Ja'kari
Dillard
Age: 17
Died:
july 24, 2021
Ja'kari Dillard
Age: 17
Gender: Male
"Dillard, 17, was shot after an argument between others escalated to gunfire at Anderson Pool in northwest Atlanta. Ja’kari, who would have been in the 12th grade at Life Christian Academy in Forest Park, had recently told his mom he was looking forward to his senior prom. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect, whose name was not released."Read the Article
Gabriel
Parker
Age: 38
Died:
july 25, 2021
Gabriel Parker
Age: 38
Gender: Male
"Parker, 38, was killed during a July 25 shooting, which happened during a reunion event near the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta, investigators said. Officials said an Atlanta police officer returned fire when he heard gunshots ring out in the crowd, prompting the GBI to investigate the incident as an officer-involved shooting. About a month later, Parker’s death was declared a homicide."Read the Article
Katherine
Janness
Age: 40
Died:
july 28, 2021
Katherine Janness
Age: 40
Gender: Female
"Janness, 40, had been stabbed multiple times when she was found dead near the entrance to Piedmont Park. Janess and her dog had gone on a late-night walk. But when they didn’t return, her girlfriend used a cellphone tracker to find Janness, a local bartender. The FBI is also involved in the investigation."Read the Article
Darrell
Owens
Age: 53
Died:
august 01, 2021
Darrell Owens
Age: 53
Gender: Male
"Owens, 53, was shot at a nightclub in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue. He was found in the parking lot. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Jaquan
Montgomery
Age: 21
Died:
august 04, 2021
Jaquan Montgomery
Age: 21
Gender: Male
"Montgomery, 21, was shot at the Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta, police said. Officers found Montgomery about 9:40 p.m. at the complex in the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Lawrence
Hicks
Age: 33
Died:
august 04, 2021
Lawrence Hicks
Age: 33
Gender: Male
"Hicks, 33, was found shot at the Providence at Cascade apartments on Fairburn Road. When officers arrived about 10:20 p.m., they found two people with gunshot wounds. The other person survived. No arrrests have been made."Read the Article
Taurean
Sanders
Age: 35
Died:
august 05, 2021
Taurean Sanders
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"Sanders, 35, was shot July 23 during a fight in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators initially believed the gunman acted in self-defense when he shot Sanders, who lived in Conyers. But Messiah Yaled-Bashaar was later charged with murder, according to police."Read the Article
Lorenzo
Capers
Age: 22
Died:
august 05, 2021
Lorenzo Capers
Age: 22
Gender: Male
"Capers, 22, was shot on Forrest Park Road. Investigators believe Capers, of Stockbridge, was walking in the area and was involved in a short verbal dispute with another man before shots were fired. Capers was the father of a 1-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Kenon
Jennings
Age: 31
Died:
august 07, 2021
Kenon Jennings
Age: 31
Gender: Male
"Jennings, 31, was shot near a Buckhead bar. Officers found Jennings near Hide Kitchen and Cocktails on Roswell Road about 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police said. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Zerrick
Monson
Age: 27
Died:
august 10, 2021
Zerrick Monson
Age: 27
Gender: Male
"Monson, 27, was found shot to death on a south Atlanta sidewalk. Authorities were called to Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight. Two days later, 30-year-old Deyanciss Dshae Burnett was charged with felony murder."Read the Article
Mariam
Abdulrab
Age: 27
Died:
august 13, 2021
Mariam Abdulrab
Age: 27
Gender: Female
"Abdulrab’s body was discovered in southeast Atlanta, four hours after she was reported kidnapped. Abdulrab, 27, had been shot multiple times and was left near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood. DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, was charged with her murder."Read the Article
Antoine
Wright
Age: 36
Died:
august 14, 2021
Antoine Wright
Age: 36
Gender: Male
"Officers responded to a person shot on Oakdale Road NE. There, they found a male shooting victim. Antoine Wright, 36, was transported in critical condition to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries. A suspect was later arrested."
Dontrez
Lewis
Age: 23
Died:
august 14, 2021
Dontrez Lewis
Age: 23
Gender: Male
"Officers were called to Andrew J. Hairston Boulevard in northwest Atlanta just after 10 a.m. and found Dontrez D. Lewis, 23, of Mobile, Alabama, who had been shot repeatedly, police said. Lewis was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but later died of his injuries."
Omar
Whatley
Age: 39
Died:
august 14, 2021
Omar Whatley
Age: 39
Gender: Male
"Whatley, 39, was found with a gunshot wound inside of a car on Cascade Avenue, Atlanta police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Jerome
McKibbens
Age: 33
Died:
august 16, 2021
Jerome McKibbens
Age: 33
Gender: Male
"McKibbens, 33, was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta, according to investigators. Officers were called to the intersection about 11:30 p.m. McKibbens was already dead. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Andre
Clements
Age: 28
Died:
august 19, 2021
Andre Clements
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Clements,28, was killed in a shooting on Marietta Street, Atlanta police said. Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to 469 Marietta Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Clements died after being taken to a local hospital, according to police."Read the Article
Aaron Jamal
Lewis
Age: 20
Died:
august 19, 2021
Aaron Jamal Lewis
Age: 20
Gender: Male
"Officers called to the Villages of East Lake apartments found one man with a gunshot wound, police said. Moments later, a second gunshot victim was found. Both males were transported to the hospital, where Aaron Jamal Lewis died. He was 20. In November, 21-year-old Tavarous Hodges was arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Robert
Bankston Jr
Age: 25
Died:
august 20, 2021
Robert Bankston Jr
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Siblings Robert Bankston Jr., 25, and Cedrika Smith, 35, were found shot to death on Sells Avenue in southwest Atlanta, according to police. LaMorris Willie Godfrey, 35, was charged with murder. Investigators believe the three were involved in a fight before the shooting."Read the Article
Cedrika
Smith
Age: 35
Died:
august 20, 2021
Cedrika Smith
Age: 35
Gender: Female
Jonathan
Pennington
Age: 28
Died:
august 21, 2021
Jonathan Pennington
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Officers were called to Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta on a report of a person shot. There, officers found 28-year-old Johnathan Pennington inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pennington was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died of his wounds. No arrests have been made."
Terry
Coleman
Age: 32
Died:
august 22, 2021
Terry Coleman
Age: 32
Gender: Male
"Officers were sent to the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets, where they found three men with gunshot wounds. Those killed were 43-year-old Remondo Swinney, 29-year-old Darrius Gray, and 32-year-old Terry Coleman. The investigation into the case continues."Read the Article
Darrius
Gray
Age: 29
Died:
august 22, 2021
Darrius Gray
Age: 29
Gender: Male
Remondo
Swinney
Age: 43
Died:
august 22, 2021
Remondo Swinney
Age: 43
Gender: Male
Fredrick
Mason
Age: 60
Died:
august 23, 2021
Fredrick Mason
Age: 60
Gender: Male
"A man, identified as 60-year-old Frederick Mayson of La Fayette, Illinois., was shot outside the Circle K on Hollywood Road and ran out into the street before collapsing on Perry Boulevard. Three brothers were arrested in the case the following night. Bobby Yancey, 62, Gerry Yancey, 57, and Gregory Yancey, 55, were each charged with murder, and the youngest Yancey is also facing additional weapons charges."Read the Article
Chiemere
Poole
Age: 33
Died:
august 24, 2021
Chiemere Poole
Age: 33
Gender: Female
"Chiemere Poole, 33, was shot to death during a domestic dispute in southeast Atlanta, according to investigators. Two men were also shot inside an apartment on Thomasville Boulevard. Later that day, 43-year-old Andrea Rivers was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder."Read the Article
Anthony
Flowers
Age: 57
Died:
august 24, 2021
Anthony Flowers
Age: 57
Gender: Male
"Officers were sent to Whitehall Street and found Anthony Flowers, 57, with a gunshot wound, according to investigators. The Riverdale man later died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Markeece V.
Jenkins
Age: 28
Died:
august 30, 2021
Markeece V. Jenkins
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Joseph E Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. There, officers found 28-year-old Markeece V. Jenkins of Orlando, Florida, with gunshot wounds. Jenkins was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Dominique
Sanders
Age: 28
Died:
september 02, 2021
Dominique Sanders
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Sanders, 28, was shot to death in a home on Imperial Circle in southwest Atlanta. Within two hours, investigators had charged 34-year-old Quentavious Hambrick with murder in Sanders’ death."Read the Article
Billy
Norman
Age: 28
Died:
september 04, 2021
Billy Norman
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Norman, 28, died after being shot inside a car on Sept. 4 on I-85 southbound and Metropolitan Parkway, according to investigators. His death was declared a homicide three days later."Read the Article
Charles
Forbus
Age: 40
Died:
september 07, 2021
Charles Forbus
Age: 40
Gender: Male
"Officers were called to the Santa Fe Villa apartments on Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said. There, they found 40-year-old Charles Forbus stabbed to death. Gary Lee Hawes was charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony."Read the Article
La Donna
Judkins
Age: 22
Died:
september 07, 2021
La Donna Judkins
Age: 22
Gender: Female
"Judkins, 22, was shot to death in the Glen Iris Lofts parking lot on Glen Iris Drive, according to police. Investigators believe the suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Davis, then killed himself."Read the Article
Virginia
Smith
Age: 51
Died:
september 12, 2021
Virginia Smith
Age: 51
Gender: Female
"An argument outside an Atlanta convenience store spiraled into a triple shooting that killed 51-year-old Virginia Smith, according to police. Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, which happened outside the Food Mart in the 1200 block of Metropolitan Parkway. On Sept. 22, Roemello Hill was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges."Read the Article
Lavar
Andrews
Age: 41
Died:
september 12, 2021
Lavar Andrews
Age: 41
Gender: Male
"Andrews, 41, died after being stabbed on Sept. 11 on Oakland Drive in southwest Atlanta. His death was declared a homicide the following day. Andrews was killed during a family dispute after a funeral, according to reports. Chauncey Davis was arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Christopher
Fullenwilder
Age: 35
Died:
september 13, 2021
Christopher Fullenwilder
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"Fullenwilder, 35, was shot to death inside a car on I-85 southbound and Metropolitan Parkway, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Tabius
Arnold
Age: 31
Died:
september 13, 2021
Tabius Arnold
Age: 31
Gender: Male
"Arnold, 31, wasn’t the intended target, according to police. But he was shot to death at a home in the Notting Hill at Arlington community. Investigators later arrested two suspects, Demario Phillips and Kamorace Parks, who were both charged with murder and several counts of aggravated assault."Read the Article
Jerry
Glover
Age: 43
Died:
september 16, 2021
Jerry Glover
Age: 43
Gender: Male
"When officers arrived at the Royal Oaks Apartments on North Camp Creek Parkway, Jerry Glover was already dead, according to police. The 43-year-old had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Brant
Harper
Age: 29
Died:
september 17, 2021
Brant Harper
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"A fight outside a nightclub led to gunfire, killing 29-year-old Brant Harper, police said. A woman was also injured. Ahmad Youngblood, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Jeffrey
Williams
Age: 57
Died:
september 18, 2021
Jeffrey Williams
Age: 57
Gender: Male
"Williams, 57, was shot to death in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to police. Officers on Altoona Place were flagged down by a neighbor. Joshua Smith was arrested the following day and charged with murder."Read the Article
Daniel
Taylor
Age: 56
Died:
september 24, 2021
Daniel Taylor
Age: 56
Gender: Male
"Taylor, 56, was found stabbed outside a home on Bonnie Brae Avenue, according to police. He died at the hospital. Scott Turner was arrested the same day and charged with murder."Read the Article
Jamal A.
Riley
Age: 28
Died:
september 30, 2021
Jamal A. Riley
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Outside a southwest Atlanta home, the words “murder game” were emblazoned on the pavement. Inside, 28-year-old Jamal A. Riley was found shot in the living room, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case. Police have been called to the Beatie Avenue home on five other occasions in the past two years, three times to investigate drug activity and once to investigate gunshots, according to department records. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Francis
Boahene
Age: 44
Died:
october 09, 2021
Francis Boahene
Age: 44
Gender: Male
"Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1313 Sylvan Road in southeast Atlanta. There they found a man who had been shot to death. He was identified as Francis Boahene, 44, of Atlanta. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Kamau
Williams
Age: 35
Died:
october 09, 2021
Kamau Williams
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"Two people were shot when gunfire erupted on Sherbrooke Way, located in a subdivision off Hogan Road. A teenager died, who police later identified as 18-year-old Erin Harrison, and investigators determined him to be the aggressor in the shooting. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Kamau Williams, who was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries."Read the Article
Catherine
Khan
Age: 28
Died:
october 10, 2021
Catherine Khan
Age: 28
Gender: Female
"Catherine Khan, 28, died after being thrown or pushed from a Lamborghini at the intersection of Piedmont and Peachtree roads. The following week, Alfred Megbuluba, 31, surrendered and was charged with murder."Read the Article
Joyce
Yates
Age: 37
Died:
october 14, 2021
Joyce Yates
Age: 37
Gender: Female
"Yates, 37, was found dead in a parking lot along a busy stretch of Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood. She had been shot at least once. Yates was a mother of five, according to her obituary. Nigel Sherrod Andrews was arrested the following day and charged with murder."Read the Article
Darien
Gatewood
Age: 30
Died:
october 15, 2021
Darien Gatewood
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"Officers responded to the Sorelle Apartments in the Lindbergh neighborhood, Atlanta police said. Darien Gatewood, 30, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The investigation continues into the case."Read the Article
William
Berry
Age: 33
Died:
october 16, 2021
William Berry
Age: 33
Gender: Male
"Berry, 33, was found shot to death inside a car parked at a southwest Atlanta home, authorities said. Officers were called to the home on Niskey Lake Road and found Berry dead inside a white sedan. The investigation continues in the case."Read the Article
Kamafi
Lowe
Age: 25
Died:
october 19, 2021
Kamafi Lowe
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Lowe, 25, of Atlanta was found shot inside a vehicle on Atwood Street, according to police. Lowe died from his injuries the following day. The investigation continues in the case."Read the Article
Courtney
Cox
Age: 31
Died:
october 20, 2021
Courtney Cox
Age: 31
Gender: Female
"Witnesses alerted authorities of yelling and gunshots coming from a high-rise Midtown building. Cox, 31, was shot to death before the suspected shooter was killed by police, according to authorities. The body of suspect Jarvis Jarrette, 32, was found on a balcony."Read the Article
Andres
Muñoz-Ramirez
Age: 23
Died:
october 24, 2021
Andres Muñoz-Ramirez
Age: 23
Gender: Male
"Muñoz-Ramirez, 23, of Acworth was killed after he got into an argument with someone leaning on his sports car outside the Midtown restaurant Loca Luna, police said. Muñoz-Ramirez was shot once in the chest and died at the hospital. In November, police charged 18-year-old Brian Calderon Betancourt with murder."Read the Article
Keith
Bell
Age: 35
Died:
october 28, 2021
Keith Bell
Age: 35
Gender: Male
"Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Fairburn Townhouses on Fairburn Road, Atlanta police said. Bell, 35, later died from his injuries. According to investigators, Bell lived in the complex. On Dec. 26, a suspect, Jermaine Harlow, was arrested and charged in the case."Read the Article
Cavario
Major
Age: 29
Died:
november 01, 2021
Cavario Major
Age: 29
Gender: Male
"Officers located Major, 29, with gunshot wounds on White Oak Avenue. Major was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. Investigators believe a dispute led to gunfire. No arrests have been made."Read the Article
Jeffrey
Parks
Age: 40
Died:
november 01, 2021
Jeffrey Parks
Age: 40
Gender: Male
"Parks, 40, was found dead in a parking lot on New Town Circle from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators were working to identify the suspect and determine what led to the shooting."Read the Article
Qwanterio
Rice
Age: 23
Died:
november 01, 2021
Qwanterio Rice
Age: 23
Gender: Male
"Police found Rice, 23, dead in a stairwell in a building on Fulton Street SW. He appeared to have been shot. On Nov. 3, 26-year-old Diante Barnhill was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Barnhill was arrested on Nov. 26, according to police."Read the Article
Tyrone W.
Holmes
Age: 25
Died:
november 03, 2021
Tyrone W. Holmes
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Holmes, 25, of Savannah, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, across the street from Morehouse College’s Forbes Arena. Holmes was a senior studying psychology and was a Ronald McNair Scholar, as well as a Gates Millennium Scholar."Read the Article
Parnell
Johnson
Age: 28
Died:
november 05, 2021
Parnell Johnson
Age: 28
Gender: Male
"Johnson, 28, was shot to death near the Renaissance Dog Park on Piedmont Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, police said. He died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Stephen
Maffett
Age: 25
Died:
november 08, 2021
Stephen Maffett
Age: 25
Gender: Male
"Maffett, 25, was found with a gunshot wound at a home on Peeples Street, according to police. The case remains open."Read the Article
Keith
Flanigan
Age: 26
Died:
november 08, 2021
Keith Flanigan
Age: 26
Gender: Male
"Flanigan, 26, was shot to death in a parking garage at the SkyHouse Midtown apartment building in Midtown. Investigators were searching for four suspects."Read the Article
Curtis
Artry
Age: 59
Died:
november 12, 2021
Curtis Artry
Age: 59
Gender: Male
"Investigators believe that Artry, 59, was crossing Peachtree Street SW when a vehicle drove up and someone inside the vehicle fired a shot. He was in critical condition when taken to a hospital but did not survive. No arrests have been made."
Kayden
Jones
Age: 8
Died:
november 13, 2021
Kayden Jones
Age: 8
Gender: Male
"Kayden Jones, 8 years old, was found with a single gunshot wound when officers responded to the Brentwood Heights complex on Alison Court. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injures, Atlanta police said. The case was later declared a homicide. "Read the Article
Ralph
Hickey
Age: 41
Died:
november 19, 2021
Ralph Hickey
Age: 41
Gender: Male
"Hickey, 41, was found shot to death at a southwest Atlanta gas station, according to police. Hickey was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Terrance Edwards, 36, was later charged with murder."Read the Article
Oquonzzie S.
West
Age: 24
Died:
november 22, 2021
Oquonzzie S. West
Age: 24
Gender: Male
"Investigators believe that a dispute between West, 24, and the suspected shooter ensued on Park Regency Place directly behind Phipps Plaza, and gunfire eventually broke out. West attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle but crashed a short distance away, according to police."Read the Article
Daniel
Aaron
Age: 31
Died:
november 22, 2021
Daniel Aaron
Age: 31
Gender: Male
"Police were called to the Camden Vantage apartments on Jackson Street around 9:25 p.m. and found a man and woman dead inside their unit. The victims were identified as Daniel Aaron, 31, and Kristen McDevitt, 30. In December, 21-year-old Stefhon Hamilton was arrested and charged with two counts of murder."Read the Article
Kristen
McDevitt
Age: 30
Died:
november 22, 2021
Kristen McDevitt
Age: 30
Gender: Female
Jonathan
Stafford
Age: 24
Died:
november 26, 2021
Jonathan Stafford
Age: 24
Gender: Male
"Stafford, 24, was found shot at the Crystal Heights apartments and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The same day, 25-year-old Carlos Dill was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime."Read the Article
Alphonso
Govan III
Age: 41
Died:
november 27, 2021
Alphonso Govan III
Age: 41
Gender: Male
"Govan, 41, was found shot to death on Kingsboro Road in Buckhead, two blocks from Lenox Square. The investigation into the death of the father of two continues."Read the Article
Timothy
Walker
Age: 60
Died:
november 30, 2021
Timothy Walker
Age: 60
Gender: Male
"Investigators believe that Walker, 60, was killed by his roommate, Bobby Crawford, 43, after an argument in their home on Oakland Drive. Crawford was arrested and charged with murder."Read the Article
Jake
Shorter
Age: 30
Died:
december 11, 2021
Jake Shorter
Age: 30
Gender: Male
"Shorter, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Central Ave in downtown Atlanta. The incident occurred near a highway overpass for I-20 and I-85 near the Mechanicsville neighborhood. The case remains open."Read the Article
Nakeem
Smith
Age: 22
Died:
december 15, 2021
Nakeem Smith
Age: 22
Gender: Male
"Officers were sent to a single-family home on Thaxton Drive and found a man shot, police said in a news release. Nakeem Smith, 22, was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The case remains open."Read the Article
Jamesha
Trammell
Age: 30
Died:
december 16, 2021
Jamesha Trammell
Age: 30
Gender: Female
"Trammell, 30, was found shot to death behind homes in a wooded area, near the entrance to Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta."Read the Article
Stanley R.
Pratt
Age: 45
Died:
december 18, 2021
Stanley R. Pratt
Age: 45
Gender: Male
"Stanley R. Pratt, 45, and Centeria Fields, 40, were found shot dead at the Columbia Peoplestown apartments in the 200 block of Tuskegee Street, according to Atlanta police. Officers were called the complex shortly after 7 a.m. Pratt and Fields both lived in the complex, according to investigators. The case remains under investigation."Read the Article
Centeria
Fields
Age: 40
Died:
december 18, 2021
Centeria Fields
Age: 40
Gender: Female
Kaci
Axam
Age: 43
Died:
december 23, 2021
Kaci Axam
Age: 43
Gender: Female
"Axam, 43, and believed to be homeless, was found dead under an I-20 overpass, according to police. The investigation into her death continues."Read the Article
Jaquon M.
Anderson
Age: 21
Died:
december 31, 2021
Jaquon M. Anderson
Age: 21
Gender: Male
"Anderson, 21, was found shot to death at 3:10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at his home on Bethel Drive, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case."Read the Article
Jeffery
Moore
Age: 31
Died:
december 31, 2021
Jeffery Moore
Age: 31
Gender: Male
Moore was found shot to death in the back of a car parked along Bolton Road. No arrests have been made in the death of the 31-year-old.Read the Article