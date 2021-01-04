Hamburger icon
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims

Compiled by Alexis Stevens and Pete Corson , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Police Department investigated 158 homicides in 2021. Three of those cases involve incidents from previous years, but the deaths were ruled homicides in 2021. These are the victims.

 

Click a tile to learn more about the victim.

 

Jonathon
Middlebrooks

Age: 54

jan

Died:
january 04, 2021

Jonathon Middlebrooks

Age: 54

Gender: Male

"Middlebrooks, 54, was shot on King Alfred Drive. Investigators believe Middlebrooks was killed by his son, 24-year-old Joshua Middlebrooks. The younger Middlebrooks was charged with murder."

Read the Article

Ernesto
Anderson

Age: 32

jan

Died:
january 04, 2021

Ernesto Anderson

Ernesto Anderson

Age: 32

Gender: Male

"Anderson, 32, was shot on I-20 westbound and Capital Avenue. Anderson was shot in the head inside his car. The father of four later died from his injuries. No one has been charged in the case."

Read the Article

Sheikh
Sonko

Age: 25

jan

Died:
january 06, 2021

Sheikh Sonko

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Sonko, 25, was shot on General Truman Street. Sonko, who lived in Kennesaw, was found dead at a northwest Atlanta office park. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

DeAndre'
Houston

Age: 29

jan

Died:
january 07, 2021

DeAndre' Houston

DeAndre' Houston

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Houston, 29, was shot on Luckie Street. Houston, whose friends called him Padre, was found dead outside the Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Terrance
Pickett

Age: 40

jan

Died:
january 13, 2021

Terrance Pickett

Age: 40

Gender: Male

"Pickett, 40, was injured Nov. 13, 2016, in a southwest Atlanta parking lot on Bent Creek Way. On Jan. 13, 2021, his death was ruled a homicide, according to police. No arrests have been made."

Bianca
Bankz

Age: 37

jan

Died:
january 17, 2021

Bianca Bankz

Age: 37

Gender: Female

"Bianca Bankz, 37, was shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Investigators believe Bankz was killed in a murder-suicide inside an apartment."

Read the Article

Walter
Hamilton

Age: 39

jan

Died:
january 18, 2021

Walter Hamilton

Age: 39

Gender: Male

"Hamilton, 39, was beaten to death on Metropolitan Parkway. Hamilton was found in the parking lot of a carwash. He had blunt force trauma to the head. Jimmy Nyambo, 43, was taken into custody within 24 hours of the discovery of Hamilton’s body."

Read the Article

JaKendrick
Taylor

Age: 19

jan

Died:
january 20, 2021

JaKendrick Taylor

JaKendrick Taylor

Age: 19

Gender: Male

"Taylor, 19, was found shot to death on Fairburn Road. Taylor was found after a passerby spotted a burning Chevrolet Impala. He lived in Douglasville. A warrant was issued for a suspect."

Read the Article

Brandon
Hamilton

Age: 44

jan

Died:
january 24, 2021

Brandon Hamilton

Age: 44

Gender: Male

"Hamilton, 44, was found shot to death on Piedmont Road. Hamilton was shot while driving his Rolls-Royce and crashed into a tree, police said. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Trelle
Hough

Age: 23

feb

Died:
february 01, 2021

Trelle Hough

Trelle Hough

Age: 23

Gender: Male

"Hough, 23, was shot on Sylvan Road at a gas station. He was a father of three, including infant twins and a 1-year-old. In April, suspect Demetrius Stroud was arrested in Chattanooga, according to police."

Read the Article

Jahmal
Hunter

Age: 28

feb

Died:
february 03, 2021

Jahmal Hunter

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Hunter, 28, was shot on Sawtell Avenue. Hunter was one of three found shot inside a car. The other two survived, according to police. The investigation continues in the case."

Read the Article

Floyd
Henry

Age: 35

feb

Died:
february 05, 2021

Floyd Henry

Floyd Henry

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"Henry, 35, was shot Dec. 28, 2020, on Washington Street in southwest Atlanta. He died from his injuries Jan. 9, according to his obituary. On Feb. 5, Henry’s death became an APD homicide investigation. No arrests have been made."

Richard
Caldwell

Age: 33

feb

Died:
february 09, 2021

Richard Caldwell

Age: 33

Gender: Male

"Caldwell, 33, was shot on Greenhaven Drive. Investigators believe Caldwell was killed by a younger cousin after a fight escalated to gunfire. Adarious Caldwell was charged with murder."

Read the Article

Jarmel
Jowers

Age: 29

feb

Died:
february 10, 2021

Jarmel Jowers

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Jowers, 29, was shot on I-85 southbound. Jowers was one of two men shot in a car shortly after 5 a.m. in Midtown. The other man survived. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

David
Mack

Age: 12

feb

Died:
february 10, 2021

David Mack

David Mack

Age: 12

Gender: Male

"David Mack, 12, was reported missing Feb. 9. The next day, his body was found along a creek bed between Shirley Drive and the John A. White Golf Course, not far from his home. He had been shot repeatedly. No one has been charged in the case."

Read the Article

Malika
Westbrooks

Age: 0

feb

Died:
february 15, 2021

Malika Westbrooks

Age: 0

Gender: Female

"Infant Malika Westbrooks was killed on Boulevard. Six-month-old Malika was not breathing when officers were called to her family’s apartment. She died at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, according to police. Her step-father, Demarcus Dobbs, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder."

Read the Article

Kenyata
Broughton

Age: 46

feb

Died:
february 17, 2021

Kenyata Broughton

Age: 46

Gender: Male

"Broughton, 46, was stabbed on Murphy Avenue. Broughton was killed at a nonprofit housing complex called Phoenix House. Troy Anthony Williams and Marlon Walker were both arrested in the case. Williams was charged with murder and Walker was charged with tampering with evidence."

Read the Article

Cornelius
Morgan

Age: 25

feb

Died:
february 17, 2021

Cornelius Morgan

Cornelius Morgan

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Morgan, 25, was shot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Morgan was known as Lil C, according to his obituary. Johnathan Coleman, 32, was charged with his murder in March."

Read the Article

Kemontae
Wheeler

Age: 25

feb

Died:
february 21, 2021

Kemontae Wheeler

Kemontae Wheeler

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Wheeler, 25, was shot on Flat Shoals Road. Wheeler was killed outside a Chevron gas station after a verbal dispute, according to police. Antonio R. Henderson and Torri D. Crowder, were later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Solomon
Howard

Age: 33

feb

Died:
february 25, 2021

Solomon Howard

Age: 33

Gender: Male

"Howard, 33, was found shot to death on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Howard was found slumped inside his orange Land Rover SUV on the I-20 East ramp to the Downtown Connector. Alphonso McCoy, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Antonio
Holder

Age: 53

feb

Died:
february 27, 2021

Antonio Holder

Antonio Holder

Age: 53

Gender: Male

"Holder, 53, was shot on Moreland Avenue. Holder was killed during a fight outside an East Atlanta auto repair shop. Lashon Grace, 42, was arrested moments later."

Read the Article

Justin
Cody

Age: 40

mar

Died:
march 08, 2021

Justin Cody

Age: 40

Gender: Male

"Cody, 40, was found shot to death on Center Hill Avenue. Cody’s body was discovered in a vehicle that crashed and burned in northwest Atlanta following NBA All-Star weekend. Cody was an aspiring rapper known as Decatur Slim. In April, Michael Clark was arrested and charged with murder in the case."

Read the Article

Jerome
Grant

Age: 42

mar

Died:
march 12, 2021

Jerome Grant

Age: 42

Gender: Male

"Grant, 42, was shot on Alfred Road. After Grant’s death, family members said a video of the killing was uploaded to Instagram by a witness. A suspect, Jerome Pazhedath, was later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Ronald
Barner

Age: 58

mar

Died:
march 13, 2021

Ronald Barner

Ronald Barner

Age: 58

Gender: Male

"Barner, 58, was shot on Valeland Avenue. Barner was killed on a morning walk through this southwest Atlanta neighborhood. An arrest was later made in the case."

Read the Article

Soon
Park

Age: 74

mar

Died:
march 16, 2021

Soon Park

Soon Park

Age: 74

Gender: Female

"Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all were shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Robert Aaron Young pleaded guilty to killing four people at a spa near Woodstock and is serving a life sentence for those crimes. He faces murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges in the Atlanta killings. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty."

Read the Article

Hyun
Grant

Age: 51

mar

Died:
march 16, 2021

Hyun Grant

Hyun Grant

Age: 51

Gender: Female

"Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all were shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Robert Aaron Young pleaded guilty to killing four people at a spa near Woodstock and is serving a life sentence for those crimes. He faces murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges in the Atlanta killings. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty."

Read the Article

Suncha
Kim

Age: 69

mar

Died:
march 16, 2021

Suncha Kim

Suncha Kim

Age: 69

Gender: Female

"Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all were shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Robert Aaron Young pleaded guilty to killing four people at a spa near Woodstock and is serving a life sentence for those crimes. He faces murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges in the Atlanta killings. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty."

Read the Article

Yong
Yue

Age: 63

mar

Died:
march 16, 2021

Yong Yue

Yong Yue

Age: 63

Gender: Female

"Soon Park, 74; Hyun Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63; all were shot on Piedmont Road. All four were victims of a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas. After four victims were shot to death at a spa in Cherokee County, a gunman drove to Atlanta where the four women were shot to death, according to investigators in both counties. Robert Aaron Young pleaded guilty to killing four people at a spa near Woodstock and is serving a life sentence for those crimes. He faces murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges in the Atlanta killings. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty."

Read the Article

Claudly
Pierre

Age: 21

mar

Died:
march 25, 2021

Claudly Pierre

Claudly Pierre

Age: 21

Gender: Male

"Pierre, 21, was found shot to death on Fairburn Road. Investigators believe Pierre may have been shot elsewhere before being taken to a gas station. Investigators later released surveillance images of a suspect. On June 14, 20-year-old Isaiah Nichols was arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Tariq
Lockhart

Age: 28

mar

Died:
march 26, 2021

Tariq Lockhart

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Lockhart, 28, was shot March 7 on Howell Place. Lockhart, who lived in Memphis, died after being shot in the chest at a southwest Atlanta home. Another man was injured, according to police, and was later charged with Lockhart’s murder after the case became a homicide investigation on March 26."

Elexcia
Banks

Age: 40

mar

Died:
march 26, 2021

Elexcia Banks

Elexcia Banks

Age: 40

Gender: Female

"Banks, 40, was shot on Alexandria Drive. Banks was killed outside Deerwood Park in southwest Atlanta. In surveillance footage, a man can be seen standing next to a red vehicle and firing a gun before leaving the scene. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Roosevelt
Wood

Age: 29

mar

Died:
march 29, 2021

Roosevelt Wood

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Wood, 29, was shot on Campbellton Road. Wood was shot repeatedly during an argument at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road. Six weeks later, Damieon Rutland, was arrested in Oklahoma."

Read the Article

De-Misha
Williams

Age: 22

mar

Died:
march 31, 2021

De-Misha Williams

De-Misha Williams

Age: 22

Gender: Female

"Williams, 22, was shot April 25, 2020, at a package store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. She died in November 2020. Months later, the case was ruled a homicide and a suspect was arrested."

Don Juan
Weaver

Age: 19

apr

Died:
april 01, 2021

Don Juan Weaver

Age: 19

Gender: Male

"Weaver, 19, was shot on Langston Avenue. Weaver was killed in front of a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Jonesboro, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Michael
Bowden

Age: 39

apr

Died:
april 02, 2021

Michael Bowden

Michael Bowden

Age: 39

Gender: Male

"Bowden, 39, was shot at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street. It was the second fatal shooting at the intersection in six months. The shooting death remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Christian Manzanarez
Vidales

Age: 19

apr

Died:
april 04, 2021

Christian Manzanarez Vidales

Christian Manzanarez Vidales

Age: 19

Gender: Male

"Christian Manzanarez Vidales, 19, was shot on Woodland Avenue. Vidales was found dead at a Lenox Road apartment complex, a few blocks from where he lived. A teenager was charged with his murder."

Read the Article

Tahji
Williams

Age: 30

apr

Died:
april 07, 2021

Tahji Williams

Tahji Williams

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"Williams, 30, was shot on William H. Borders Drive. Williams was killed outside a business at Selena S. Butler Park along Borders Drive. Frederick Goins, was later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Stephon
Middleton

Age: 19

apr

Died:
april 15, 2021

Stephon Middleton

Stephon Middleton

Age: 19

Gender: Male

"Middleton, 19, was shot on Custer Avenue. Investigators believe Middleton, who was visiting from Ohio, was walking with another man and the two got into a car together. There were shots fired, and the teen’s body was dumped into the street. Derrion Johnson, 19, was arrested days later in Ohio and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Jacobe
Gilbert

Age: 41

apr

Died:
april 23, 2021

Jacobe Gilbert

Jacobe Gilbert

Age: 41

Gender: Male

"Gilbert, 41, was shot on Ruth Street. Gilbert was found lying in the middle of the road. No arrests have been made in his case."

Read the Article

Michael
Jones

Age: 31

apr

Died:
april 23, 2021

Michael Jones

Age: 31

Gender: Male

"Jones, 31, was shot April 19 on Oakland Lane. Jones was one of five men shot at the Oakland City West End Apartments, but the others survived. It was declared a homicide investigation four days later. No arrests have been made in his death."

Read the Article

Daylon
Wilson

Age: 21

apr

Died:
april 29, 2021

Daylon Wilson

Age: 21

Gender: Male

"Wilson, 21, was shot on Chappell Road. Wilson was among seven people who were shot, two fatally, in two separate incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart. The investigation continues into Wilson’s death."

Read the Article

Anthony
Parker

Age: 35

apr

Died:
april 29, 2021

Anthony Parker

Anthony Parker

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"Parker, 35, was shot on Polar Rock Terrace. Six men were shot, but all but Parker survived following the incident at a southwest Atlanta home, according to police. He lived in Ellenwood, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Diamond
Johnson

Age: 15

may

Died:
may 01, 2021

Diamond Johnson

Diamond Johnson

Age: 15

Gender: Female

"Johnson, 15, was shot near a busy shopping center on Glenwood Avenue, across the street from Maynard Jackson High School, where she was a student. Elizabeth Parham, was later charged with murder. In October, a second suspect, Tariq Grier, was also arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Dexter
Calhoun

Age: 63

may

Died:
may 08, 2021

Dexter Calhoun

Age: 63

Gender: Male

"Calhoun, 63, shot on Emerald Avenue. Calhoun was shot inside his pickup truck and then crashed into a pole in southwest Atlanta. No arrests have been made in his death."

Read the Article

Adrian
Zavala

Age: 54

may

Died:
may 09, 2021

Adrian Zavala

Age: 54

Gender: Male

"Zavala, 54, was shot and killed at the Colony South mobile home park on Jonesboro Road, according to police. Mucio Dolores Rodriguez Hernandez was later charged with murder in the case, police said."

Read the Article

Lenwood
Colbert

Age: 58

may

Died:
may 09, 2021

Lenwood Colbert

Lenwood Colbert

Age: 58

Gender: Male

"Colbert, 58, was found shot inside a parked Ford Fusion on Forrest Park Road, according to police. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A suspect, Jylan Nelson, was arrested in July and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Tykeisha
Dixon

Age: 33

may

Died:
may 09, 2021

Tykeisha Dixon

Tykeisha Dixon

Age: 33

Gender: Female

"Dixon, 33, shot on North Avenue. Investigators believe the Roswell woman was shot in Atlanta and her body later dumped in Illinois. Her husband was later located in Washington and charged with her death."

Read the Article

Tjvanish
Brown

Age: 0

may

Died:
may 11, 2021

Tjvanish Brown

Tjvanish Brown

Age: 0

Gender: Male

"Tjvanish Brown, an infant, died in a Fulton Street apartment. The newborn’s mother told police she awoke to find him cold to the touch, according to police. In May, the baby’s mother, Erica Brown, was arrested charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children."

Mayco
Rodrique

Age: 38

may

Died:
may 17, 2021

Mayco Rodrique

Mayco Rodrique

Age: 38

Gender: Male

"Rodrique, 38, shot on Ga. 400. Rodrique was shot as he rode in a friend’s car, according to police. The father of six and grandfather of two died from his injuries when a bullet entered his back and struck his heart, his family said. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Alicia
Merrell

Age: 27

may

Died:
may 17, 2021

Alicia Merrell

Alicia Merrell

Age: 27

Gender: Female

"Merrell, 27, was shot on Magnolia Way. Merrell was shot multiple times at an apartment complex, according to police. She was a mother of five. The investigation continues into her death."

Read the Article

Alan
Turner

Age: 29

may

Died:
may 17, 2021

Alan Turner

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Turner, 29, was shot on Metropolitan Parkway. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and faces multiple charges related to Turner’s death at Metro Mart USA in southwest Atlanta."

Read the Article

Keith
Sharpe

Age: 43

may

Died:
may 17, 2021

Keith Sharpe

Keith Sharpe

Age: 43

Gender: Male

"Sharpe, 43, was shot on Piedmont Road. Sharpe was killed in the bathroom of the Azule Restaurant and Lounge in Buckhead. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."

Read the Article

Vernon
Harper

Age: 30

may

Died:
may 19, 2021

Vernon Harper

Vernon Harper

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"Harper, 30, was shot on Lang Drive. The father of two was killed while visiting a friend, according to investigators. He was killed during an argument. In June, James McClendon, 45, was charged with felony murder."

Read the Article

Zechariah Tyrell
Guyton

Age: 19

may

Died:
may 22, 2021

Zechariah Tyrell Guyton

Zechariah Tyrell Guyton

Age: 19

Gender: Male

"Guyton, 19, was shot at a house party on Lanvale Drive. Guyton was one of two shot at a southwest Atlanta home, but the other victim survived, according to police. Tarik Brown was later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Jaquayon
Gibson

Age: 19

may

Died:
may 27, 2021

Jaquayon Gibson

Age: 19

Gender: Male

"Gibson, 19, was shot on Larchwood Road. Gibson died after being shot multiple times following a dispute in southwest Atlanta. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Jacques
Gresham

Age: 26

may

Died:
may 28, 2021

Jacques Gresham

Jacques Gresham

Age: 26

Gender: Male

"Gresham, 26, was killed in a drive-by shooting on William H. Borders Drive Gresham in southeast Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood. He is survived by a young daughter, according to a GoFundMe page. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Calvin
Jackson, Jr.

Age: 17

may

Died:
may 29, 2021

Calvin Jackson, Jr.

Calvin Jackson, Jr.

Age: 17

Gender: Male

"Jackson, 17, shot on Parkway Drive. Jackson was shot in his own bedroom, according to his family and police. Jamarion Ivory, 18, was charged with his murder."

Read the Article

Michael
Gary

Age: 46

may

Died:
may 31, 2021

Michael Gary

Michael Gary

Age: 46

Gender: Male

"Gary, 46, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Fairburn Gordon Apartments. The investigation into the shooting continues."

Read the Article

Ray
Gibson

Age: 29

jun

Died:
june 01, 2021

Ray Gibson

Ray Gibson

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Gibson, 29, was found shot in the parking lot of the Vue at Harwell apartment complex. A suspect was later charged and arrested in the case."

Read the Article

Justine
Bernard

Age: 19

jun

Died:
june 02, 2021

Justine Bernard

Justine Bernard

Age: 19

Gender: Female

"Bernard, 19, was shot on Auburn Avenue. Bernard was shot while visiting Atlanta, according to police. Nyasia Reeves, a 20-year-old suspect, was arrested and charged with murder. Bernard was a student at the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to the university."

Read the Article

Courtney
Lyons, Jr.

Age: 21

jun

Died:
june 03, 2021

Courtney Lyons, Jr.

Age: 21

Gender: Male

"Lyons, 21, was shot on Perry Boulevard. Lyons’ body was found just after 8 a.m. at the Westside Crossing Apartments. He lived in Loganville, according to his online obituary. Two suspects, Marcayla Brianna Kemp and Billy Wells, were arrested and charged with murder three days later, jail records show."

Read the Article

Eddie
Walker

Age: 71

jun

Died:
june 04, 2021

Eddie Walker

Eddie Walker

Age: 71

Gender: Male

"Walker, 71, was hit with a hammer May 25 on Herring Road in southwest Atlanta. Investigators found the hammer beside Walker, who was found in an abandoned home. He died June 1 and the case became a homicide investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."

Diamond
O'Neal

Age: 23

jun

Died:
june 11, 2021

Diamond O'Neal

Diamond O'Neal

Age: 23

Gender: Female

"O’Neal, 23, shot in northwest Atlanta. O’Neal was found in an apartment near the intersection of West Lake Avenue and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, police said. After a man was found shot at a nearby gas station, officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby apartment complex. On June 17, 28-year-old Vorquis Williams was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault."

Read the Article

Corey
Burnett

Age: 26

jun

Died:
june 12, 2021

Corey Burnett

Corey Burnett

Age: 26

Gender: Male

"Burnett, a 26-year-old man, died after he was found shot near a southeast Atlanta gas station in the 1600 block of Eastland Road. Investigators believe he was shot less than a mile away on Montvallo Terrace, according to a police report. Burnett lived in Lithonia, according to his obituary. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Rasttish
Fallen

Age: 37

jun

Died:
june 20, 2021

Rasttish Fallen

Rasttish Fallen

Age: 37

Gender: Male

"Fallen, 37, was shot and killed at 421 Boulevard NE, Atlanta police said. Police identified Eddie Jackson, 52, as the murder suspect and he surrendered the same day. Witnesses said Jackson and Fallen argued before shots were fired in the northeast Atlanta neighborhood."

Read the Article

Malik
Campbell

Age: 30

jun

Died:
june 22, 2021

Malik Campbell

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"A double shooting at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex left one person dead and another injured, police said. Officers arrived at the 400 block of Central Park Place around 4:45 p.m. regarding a person shot, police confirmed. Malik Campbell, 30, died at the scene."

Read the Article

Kevin
Fulton

Age: 35

jun

Died:
june 23, 2021

Kevin Fulton

Kevin Fulton

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"One passenger, 35-year-old Kevin Fulton, was killed and another was critically injured after their rideshare driver opened fire outside a northeast Atlanta gas station, police said. The driver, Nigel Nembhard, 36, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Nembhard was re-indicted Sept. 13 and the felony murder charge was changed to voluntary manslaughter, online court records show."

Read the Article

Antonio
Greggs

Age: 37

jun

Died:
june 23, 2021

Antonio Greggs

Age: 37

Gender: Male

"Greggs, 37, was shot to death in the 500 block of Boulevard, near Morgan-Boulevard Park. Greggs, shot in northeast Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, may have been targeted, according to police. Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds."

Read the Article

Saij
Bonner

Age: 1

jun

Died:
june 23, 2021

Saij Bonner

Age: 1

Gender: Female

"Saij Bonner, a 13-month-old girl, died in June after she was found unresponsive in her Atlanta home, according to police. In November, her death was ruled a homicide. Arrest warrants were issued for her parents, Brandon Bonner and Briale James, charging them with second-degree murder and child cruelty."

Read the Article

Encre
Styles, Jr.

Age: 30

jun

Died:
june 24, 2021

Encre Styles, Jr.

Encre Styles, Jr.

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"Styles, 30, was shot on June 16 at a Chevron at 1739 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The case was later declared a homicide. Both De’Shant Hester, 24, and Tahliek Hester, 27, were later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Bailey
Dee

Age: 20

jun

Died:
june 26, 2021

Bailey Dee

Age: 20

Gender: Male

"Dee, 20, was killed in a drive-by shooting around 1:30 a.m. outside a condominium building in the 200 block of Piedmont Avenue, according to Atlanta police. He was a Champaign, Illinois, native and played college basketball, according to his obituary. He hoped to one day own his own business. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Mario
Peterson

Age: 43

jun

Died:
june 30, 2021

Mario Peterson

Mario Peterson

Age: 43

Gender: Male

"Peterson, 43, was shot to death at an apartment complex on Vanira Avenue shortly after midnight June 24. A suspect, Sequoyah Howard, 32, was later charged with murder. Peterson was a father of four and lived in Peoplestown, according to his online obituary."

Read the Article

Kaidan
Barlow-Gardener

Age: 14

jul

Died:
july 03, 2021

Kaidan Barlow-Gardener

Kaidan Barlow-Gardener

Age: 14

Gender: Male

"Kaidan Barlow-Gardener, a 14-year-old boy, was killed and two other teens were injured after a massive brawl ended in gunfire in the 600 block of McAfee Street, police said. Nearly 50 teenagers were present when the melee broke out and many had arrived on scooters, according to police. One 16-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with murder and taken into custody on July 23. On Nov. 26, 19-year-old Kentavious Jeffries was also charged with murder, police said."

Read the Article

Keon
Yarber

Age: 31

jul

Died:
july 04, 2021

Keon Yarber

Keon Yarber

Age: 31

Gender: Male

"Yarber, 31, who’d been shot multiple times when found on 24 William H. Borders Drive, died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Anisha
Shavers

Age: 23

jul

Died:
july 06, 2021

Anisha Shavers

Anisha Shavers

Age: 23

Gender: Female

"A mother and her daughter were found shot when police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge apartments in northwest Atlanta about 1:30 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital, where the daughter, 23-year-old Anisha Shavers, was pronounced dead. Investigators said her mother, 44-year-old Alicia Baker, was involved in a fight with another woman, which may have led to the double shooting. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Wendell
Williams

Age: 30

jul

Died:
july 09, 2021

Wendell Williams

Wendell Williams

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"Williams, 30, was shot near the MARTA Five Points transit station. Officers responded to a call about a person shot on Broad Street, a pedestrian-only side street that connects to the MARTA station, around 2:20 p.m., according to Atlanta police. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."

Read the Article

Kenderrick
Murphy

Age: 23

jul

Died:
july 12, 2021

Kenderrick Murphy

Age: 23

Gender: Male

"Murphy, 23, was shot on July 4 on Hills Avenue in southwest Atlanta. He died eight days later and the case became a homicide investigation. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect."

Jahvarious
Colvin

Age: 15

jul

Died:
july 13, 2021

Jahvarious Colvin

Jahvarious Colvin

Age: 15

Gender: Male

"Colvin, 15, was shot to death at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Officers responded to the BP station at 516 Lee Street SW in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police said. Jahvarious was a student at Washington High School, according to his obituary. Marion Davenport was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with murder, according to police."

Read the Article

Joshua
Evans

Age: 36

jul

Died:
july 15, 2021

Joshua Evans

Age: 36

Gender: Male

"Joshua Evans, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store. Evans and 42-year-old Chicorley Vickers were shot while standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. The woman suffered a minor graze injury, police said. Antonio Waller, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder. When Vickers died in August, the case became a double homicide. In October, a second suspect, Jontravious De’Anthony Arnold, was also arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Chicorley
Vickers

Age: 42

jul

Died:
july 15, 2021

Chicorley Vickers

Age: 42

Gender: Male

"Joshua Evans, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting at a convenience store. Evans and 42-year-old Chicorley Vickers were shot while standing with a woman outside the Pick’n’Pay at the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Chappell Road, according to Atlanta police. The woman suffered a minor graze injury, police said. Antonio Waller, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder. When Vickers died in August, the case became a double homicide. In October, a second suspect, Jontravious De’Anthony Arnold, was also arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Danzel
Mullins

Age: 34

jul

Died:
july 17, 2021

Danzel Mullins

Danzel Mullins

Age: 34

Gender: Male

"Mullins, 34, was found shot to death inside a car that was on fire in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood. Investigators later released video of a car whose driver may have been involved in the crime, which happened in the 900 block of Cunningham Place. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Nicholas
Brown

Age: 32

jul

Died:
july 20, 2021

Nicholas Brown

Nicholas Brown

Age: 32

Gender: Male

"Brown, 32, was was shot after a fight with a woman in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way, police said. Within minutes, investigators identified a suspect. Tynessia Lashun Naji, 24, was arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault."

Read the Article

Bernard
Harvey

Age: 55

jul

Died:
july 24, 2021

Bernard Harvey

Age: 55

Gender: Male

"Harvey, 55, was found dead inside a North Avenue apartment. Few details were released on the case, which remains an open investigation."

Read the Article

Javarian
Benton

Age: 28

jul

Died:
july 24, 2021

Javarian Benton

Javarian Benton

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Benton, 28 was shot on Argus Circle in northwest Atlanta. Two others were also shot, according to police. Unterio Ponds was charged with murder and arrested Aug. 6."

Read the Article

Ja'kari
Dillard

Age: 17

jul

Died:
july 24, 2021

Ja'kari Dillard

Ja'kari Dillard

Age: 17

Gender: Male

"Dillard, 17, was shot after an argument between others escalated to gunfire at Anderson Pool in northwest Atlanta. Ja’kari, who would have been in the 12th grade at Life Christian Academy in Forest Park, had recently told his mom he was looking forward to his senior prom. An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect, whose name was not released."

Read the Article

Gabriel
Parker

Age: 38

jul

Died:
july 25, 2021

Gabriel Parker

Gabriel Parker

Age: 38

Gender: Male

"Parker, 38, was killed during a July 25 shooting, which happened during a reunion event near the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Hightower Road in northwest Atlanta, investigators said. Officials said an Atlanta police officer returned fire when he heard gunshots ring out in the crowd, prompting the GBI to investigate the incident as an officer-involved shooting. About a month later, Parker’s death was declared a homicide."

Read the Article

Katherine
Janness

Age: 40

jul

Died:
july 28, 2021

Katherine Janness

Katherine Janness

Age: 40

Gender: Female

"Janness, 40, had been stabbed multiple times when she was found dead near the entrance to Piedmont Park. Janess and her dog had gone on a late-night walk. But when they didn’t return, her girlfriend used a cellphone tracker to find Janness, a local bartender. The FBI is also involved in the investigation."

Read the Article

Darrell
Owens

Age: 53

aug

Died:
august 01, 2021

Darrell Owens

Age: 53

Gender: Male

"Owens, 53, was shot at a nightclub in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue. He was found in the parking lot. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Jaquan
Montgomery

Age: 21

aug

Died:
august 04, 2021

Jaquan Montgomery

Jaquan Montgomery

Age: 21

Gender: Male

"Montgomery, 21, was shot at the Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta, police said. Officers found Montgomery about 9:40 p.m. at the complex in the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Lawrence
Hicks

Age: 33

aug

Died:
august 04, 2021

Lawrence Hicks

Age: 33

Gender: Male

"Hicks, 33, was found shot at the Providence at Cascade apartments on Fairburn Road. When officers arrived about 10:20 p.m., they found two people with gunshot wounds. The other person survived. No arrrests have been made."

Read the Article

Taurean
Sanders

Age: 35

aug

Died:
august 05, 2021

Taurean Sanders

Taurean Sanders

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"Sanders, 35, was shot July 23 during a fight in a parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators initially believed the gunman acted in self-defense when he shot Sanders, who lived in Conyers. But Messiah Yaled-Bashaar was later charged with murder, according to police."

Read the Article

Lorenzo
Capers

Age: 22

aug

Died:
august 05, 2021

Lorenzo Capers

Lorenzo Capers

Age: 22

Gender: Male

"Capers, 22, was shot on Forrest Park Road. Investigators believe Capers, of Stockbridge, was walking in the area and was involved in a short verbal dispute with another man before shots were fired. Capers was the father of a 1-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Kenon
Jennings

Age: 31

aug

Died:
august 07, 2021

Kenon Jennings

Age: 31

Gender: Male

"Jennings, 31, was shot near a Buckhead bar. Officers found Jennings near Hide Kitchen and Cocktails on Roswell Road about 10:30 p.m., Atlanta police said. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Zerrick
Monson

Age: 27

aug

Died:
august 10, 2021

Zerrick Monson

Age: 27

Gender: Male

"Monson, 27, was found shot to death on a south Atlanta sidewalk. Authorities were called to Old Hapeville Road shortly after midnight. Two days later, 30-year-old Deyanciss Dshae Burnett was charged with felony murder."

Read the Article

Mariam
Abdulrab

Age: 27

aug

Died:
august 13, 2021

Mariam Abdulrab

Mariam Abdulrab

Age: 27

Gender: Female

"Abdulrab’s body was discovered in southeast Atlanta, four hours after she was reported kidnapped. Abdulrab, 27, had been shot multiple times and was left near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood. DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, was charged with her murder."

Read the Article

Antoine
Wright

Age: 36

aug

Died:
august 14, 2021

Antoine Wright

Age: 36

Gender: Male

"Officers responded to a person shot on Oakdale Road NE. There, they found a male shooting victim. Antoine Wright, 36, was transported in critical condition to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries. A suspect was later arrested."

Dontrez
Lewis

Age: 23

aug

Died:
august 14, 2021

Dontrez Lewis

Dontrez Lewis

Age: 23

Gender: Male

"Officers were called to Andrew J. Hairston Boulevard in northwest Atlanta just after 10 a.m. and found Dontrez D. Lewis, 23, of Mobile, Alabama, who had been shot repeatedly, police said. Lewis was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but later died of his injuries."

Omar
Whatley

Age: 39

aug

Died:
august 14, 2021

Omar Whatley

Omar Whatley

Age: 39

Gender: Male

"Whatley, 39, was found with a gunshot wound inside of a car on Cascade Avenue, Atlanta police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Jerome
McKibbens

Age: 33

aug

Died:
august 16, 2021

Jerome McKibbens

Age: 33

Gender: Male

"McKibbens, 33, was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta, according to investigators. Officers were called to the intersection about 11:30 p.m. McKibbens was already dead. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Andre
Clements

Age: 28

aug

Died:
august 19, 2021

Andre Clements

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Clements,28, was killed in a shooting on Marietta Street, Atlanta police said. Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to 469 Marietta Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Clements died after being taken to a local hospital, according to police."

Read the Article

Aaron Jamal
Lewis

Age: 20

aug

Died:
august 19, 2021

Aaron Jamal Lewis

Aaron Jamal Lewis

Age: 20

Gender: Male

"Officers called to the Villages of East Lake apartments found one man with a gunshot wound, police said. Moments later, a second gunshot victim was found. Both males were transported to the hospital, where Aaron Jamal Lewis died. He was 20. In November, 21-year-old Tavarous Hodges was arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Robert
Bankston Jr

Age: 25

aug

Died:
august 20, 2021

Robert Bankston Jr

Robert Bankston Jr

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Siblings Robert Bankston Jr., 25, and Cedrika Smith, 35, were found shot to death on Sells Avenue in southwest Atlanta, according to police. LaMorris Willie Godfrey, 35, was charged with murder. Investigators believe the three were involved in a fight before the shooting."

Read the Article

Cedrika
Smith

Age: 35

aug

Died:
august 20, 2021

Cedrika Smith

Cedrika Smith

Age: 35

Gender: Female

"Siblings Robert Bankston Jr., 25, and Cedrika Smith, 35, were found shot to death on Sells Avenue in southwest Atlanta, according to police. LaMorris Willie Godfrey, 35, was charged with murder. Investigators believe the three were involved in a fight before the shooting."

Read the Article

Jonathan
Pennington

Age: 28

aug

Died:
august 21, 2021

Jonathan Pennington

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Officers were called to Magnolia Way in northwest Atlanta on a report of a person shot. There, officers found 28-year-old Johnathan Pennington inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Pennington was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died of his wounds. No arrests have been made."

Terry
Coleman

Age: 32

aug

Died:
august 22, 2021

Terry Coleman

Age: 32

Gender: Male

"Officers were sent to the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets, where they found three men with gunshot wounds. Those killed were 43-year-old Remondo Swinney, 29-year-old Darrius Gray, and 32-year-old Terry Coleman. The investigation into the case continues."

Read the Article

Darrius
Gray

Age: 29

aug

Died:
august 22, 2021

Darrius Gray

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Officers were sent to the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets, where they found three men with gunshot wounds. Those killed were 43-year-old Remondo Swinney, 29-year-old Darrius Gray, and 32-year-old Terry Coleman. The investigation into the case continues."

Read the Article

Remondo
Swinney

Age: 43

aug

Died:
august 22, 2021

Remondo Swinney

Remondo Swinney

Age: 43

Gender: Male

"Officers were sent to the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets, where they found three men with gunshot wounds. Those killed were 43-year-old Remondo Swinney, 29-year-old Darrius Gray, and 32-year-old Terry Coleman. The investigation into the case continues."

Read the Article

Fredrick
Mason

Age: 60

aug

Died:
august 23, 2021

Fredrick Mason

Fredrick Mason

Age: 60

Gender: Male

"A man, identified as 60-year-old Frederick Mayson of La Fayette, Illinois., was shot outside the Circle K on Hollywood Road and ran out into the street before collapsing on Perry Boulevard. Three brothers were arrested in the case the following night. Bobby Yancey, 62, Gerry Yancey, 57, and Gregory Yancey, 55, were each charged with murder, and the youngest Yancey is also facing additional weapons charges."

Read the Article

Chiemere
Poole

Age: 33

aug

Died:
august 24, 2021

Chiemere Poole

Chiemere Poole

Age: 33

Gender: Female

"Chiemere Poole, 33, was shot to death during a domestic dispute in southeast Atlanta, according to investigators. Two men were also shot inside an apartment on Thomasville Boulevard. Later that day, 43-year-old Andrea Rivers was arrested and charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder."

Read the Article

Anthony
Flowers

Age: 57

aug

Died:
august 24, 2021

Anthony Flowers

Age: 57

Gender: Male

"Officers were sent to Whitehall Street and found Anthony Flowers, 57, with a gunshot wound, according to investigators. The Riverdale man later died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Markeece V.
Jenkins

Age: 28

aug

Died:
august 30, 2021

Markeece V. Jenkins

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Joseph E Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. There, officers found 28-year-old Markeece V. Jenkins of Orlando, Florida, with gunshot wounds. Jenkins was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Dominique
Sanders

Age: 28

sep

Died:
september 02, 2021

Dominique Sanders

Dominique Sanders

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Sanders, 28, was shot to death in a home on Imperial Circle in southwest Atlanta. Within two hours, investigators had charged 34-year-old Quentavious Hambrick with murder in Sanders’ death."

Read the Article

Billy
Norman

Age: 28

sep

Died:
september 04, 2021

Billy Norman

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Norman, 28, died after being shot inside a car on Sept. 4 on I-85 southbound and Metropolitan Parkway, according to investigators. His death was declared a homicide three days later."

Read the Article

Charles
Forbus

Age: 40

sep

Died:
september 07, 2021

Charles Forbus

Age: 40

Gender: Male

"Officers were called to the Santa Fe Villa apartments on Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said. There, they found 40-year-old Charles Forbus stabbed to death. Gary Lee Hawes was charged with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony."

Read the Article

La Donna
Judkins

Age: 22

sep

Died:
september 07, 2021

La Donna Judkins

La Donna Judkins

Age: 22

Gender: Female

"Judkins, 22, was shot to death in the Glen Iris Lofts parking lot on Glen Iris Drive, according to police. Investigators believe the suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Davis, then killed himself."

Read the Article

Virginia
Smith

Age: 51

sep

Died:
september 12, 2021

Virginia Smith

Age: 51

Gender: Female

"An argument outside an Atlanta convenience store spiraled into a triple shooting that killed 51-year-old Virginia Smith, according to police. Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, which happened outside the Food Mart in the 1200 block of Metropolitan Parkway. On Sept. 22, Roemello Hill was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges."

Read the Article

Lavar
Andrews

Age: 41

sep

Died:
september 12, 2021

Lavar Andrews

Age: 41

Gender: Male

"Andrews, 41, died after being stabbed on Sept. 11 on Oakland Drive in southwest Atlanta. His death was declared a homicide the following day. Andrews was killed during a family dispute after a funeral, according to reports. Chauncey Davis was arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Christopher
Fullenwilder

Age: 35

sep

Died:
september 13, 2021

Christopher Fullenwilder

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"Fullenwilder, 35, was shot to death inside a car on I-85 southbound and Metropolitan Parkway, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Tabius
Arnold

Age: 31

sep

Died:
september 13, 2021

Tabius Arnold

Age: 31

Gender: Male

"Arnold, 31, wasn’t the intended target, according to police. But he was shot to death at a home in the Notting Hill at Arlington community. Investigators later arrested two suspects, Demario Phillips and Kamorace Parks, who were both charged with murder and several counts of aggravated assault."

Read the Article

Jerry
Glover

Age: 43

sep

Died:
september 16, 2021

Jerry Glover

Age: 43

Gender: Male

"When officers arrived at the Royal Oaks Apartments on North Camp Creek Parkway, Jerry Glover was already dead, according to police. The 43-year-old had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Brant
Harper

Age: 29

sep

Died:
september 17, 2021

Brant Harper

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"A fight outside a nightclub led to gunfire, killing 29-year-old Brant Harper, police said. A woman was also injured. Ahmad Youngblood, 19, was later arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Jeffrey
Williams

Age: 57

sep

Died:
september 18, 2021

Jeffrey Williams

Age: 57

Gender: Male

"Williams, 57, was shot to death in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to police. Officers on Altoona Place were flagged down by a neighbor. Joshua Smith was arrested the following day and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Daniel
Taylor

Age: 56

sep

Died:
september 24, 2021

Daniel Taylor

Age: 56

Gender: Male

"Taylor, 56, was found stabbed outside a home on Bonnie Brae Avenue, according to police. He died at the hospital. Scott Turner was arrested the same day and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Jamal A.
Riley

Age: 28

sep

Died:
september 30, 2021

Jamal A. Riley

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Outside a southwest Atlanta home, the words “murder game” were emblazoned on the pavement. Inside, 28-year-old Jamal A. Riley was found shot in the living room, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case. Police have been called to the Beatie Avenue home on five other occasions in the past two years, three times to investigate drug activity and once to investigate gunshots, according to department records. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Francis
Boahene

Age: 44

oct

Died:
october 09, 2021

Francis Boahene

Age: 44

Gender: Male

"Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1313 Sylvan Road in southeast Atlanta. There they found a man who had been shot to death. He was identified as Francis Boahene, 44, of Atlanta. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Kamau
Williams

Age: 35

oct

Died:
october 09, 2021

Kamau Williams

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"Two people were shot when gunfire erupted on Sherbrooke Way, located in a subdivision off Hogan Road. A teenager died, who police later identified as 18-year-old Erin Harrison, and investigators determined him to be the aggressor in the shooting. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Kamau Williams, who was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries."

Read the Article

Catherine
Khan

Age: 28

oct

Died:
october 10, 2021

Catherine Khan

Age: 28

Gender: Female

"Catherine Khan, 28, died after being thrown or pushed from a Lamborghini at the intersection of Piedmont and Peachtree roads. The following week, Alfred Megbuluba, 31, surrendered and was charged with murder."

Read the Article

Joyce
Yates

Age: 37

oct

Died:
october 14, 2021

Joyce Yates

Joyce Yates

Age: 37

Gender: Female

"Yates, 37, was found dead in a parking lot along a busy stretch of Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood. She had been shot at least once. Yates was a mother of five, according to her obituary. Nigel Sherrod Andrews was arrested the following day and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Darien
Gatewood

Age: 30

oct

Died:
october 15, 2021

Darien Gatewood

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"Officers responded to the Sorelle Apartments in the Lindbergh neighborhood, Atlanta police said. Darien Gatewood, 30, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The investigation continues into the case."

Read the Article

William
Berry

Age: 33

oct

Died:
october 16, 2021

William Berry

Age: 33

Gender: Male

"Berry, 33, was found shot to death inside a car parked at a southwest Atlanta home, authorities said. Officers were called to the home on Niskey Lake Road and found Berry dead inside a white sedan. The investigation continues in the case."

Read the Article

Kamafi
Lowe

Age: 25

oct

Died:
october 19, 2021

Kamafi Lowe

Kamafi Lowe

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Lowe, 25, of Atlanta was found shot inside a vehicle on Atwood Street, according to police. Lowe died from his injuries the following day. The investigation continues in the case."

Read the Article

Courtney
Cox

Age: 31

oct

Died:
october 20, 2021

Courtney Cox

Courtney Cox

Age: 31

Gender: Female

"Witnesses alerted authorities of yelling and gunshots coming from a high-rise Midtown building. Cox, 31, was shot to death before the suspected shooter was killed by police, according to authorities. The body of suspect Jarvis Jarrette, 32, was found on a balcony."

Read the Article

Andres
Muñoz-Ramirez

Age: 23

oct

Died:
october 24, 2021

Andres Muñoz-Ramirez

Andres Muñoz-Ramirez

Age: 23

Gender: Male

"Muñoz-Ramirez, 23, of Acworth was killed after he got into an argument with someone leaning on his sports car outside the Midtown restaurant Loca Luna, police said. Muñoz-Ramirez was shot once in the chest and died at the hospital. In November, police charged 18-year-old Brian Calderon Betancourt with murder."

Read the Article

Keith
Bell

Age: 35

oct

Died:
october 28, 2021

Keith Bell

Keith Bell

Age: 35

Gender: Male

"Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Fairburn Townhouses on Fairburn Road, Atlanta police said. Bell, 35, later died from his injuries. According to investigators, Bell lived in the complex. On Dec. 26, a suspect, Jermaine Harlow, was arrested and charged in the case."

Read the Article

Cavario
Major

Age: 29

nov

Died:
november 01, 2021

Cavario Major

Cavario Major

Age: 29

Gender: Male

"Officers located Major, 29, with gunshot wounds on White Oak Avenue. Major was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. Investigators believe a dispute led to gunfire. No arrests have been made."

Read the Article

Jeffrey
Parks

Age: 40

nov

Died:
november 01, 2021

Jeffrey Parks

Age: 40

Gender: Male

"Parks, 40, was found dead in a parking lot on New Town Circle from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators were working to identify the suspect and determine what led to the shooting."

Read the Article

Qwanterio
Rice

Age: 23

nov

Died:
november 01, 2021

Qwanterio Rice

Age: 23

Gender: Male

"Police found Rice, 23, dead in a stairwell in a building on Fulton Street SW. He appeared to have been shot. On Nov. 3, 26-year-old Diante Barnhill was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Barnhill was arrested on Nov. 26, according to police."

Read the Article

Tyrone W.
Holmes

Age: 25

nov

Died:
november 03, 2021

Tyrone W. Holmes

Tyrone W. Holmes

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Holmes, 25, of Savannah, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, across the street from Morehouse College’s Forbes Arena. Holmes was a senior studying psychology and was a Ronald McNair Scholar, as well as a Gates Millennium Scholar."

Read the Article

Parnell
Johnson

Age: 28

nov

Died:
november 05, 2021

Parnell Johnson

Parnell Johnson

Age: 28

Gender: Male

"Johnson, 28, was shot to death near the Renaissance Dog Park on Piedmont Avenue in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, police said. He died at a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Stephen
Maffett

Age: 25

nov

Died:
november 08, 2021

Stephen Maffett

Age: 25

Gender: Male

"Maffett, 25, was found with a gunshot wound at a home on Peeples Street, according to police. The case remains open."

Read the Article

Keith
Flanigan

Age: 26

nov

Died:
november 08, 2021

Keith Flanigan

Keith Flanigan

Age: 26

Gender: Male

"Flanigan, 26, was shot to death in a parking garage at the SkyHouse Midtown apartment building in Midtown. Investigators were searching for four suspects."

Read the Article

Curtis
Artry

Age: 59

nov

Died:
november 12, 2021

Curtis Artry

Age: 59

Gender: Male

"Investigators believe that Artry, 59, was crossing Peachtree Street SW when a vehicle drove up and someone inside the vehicle fired a shot. He was in critical condition when taken to a hospital but did not survive. No arrests have been made."

Kayden
Jones

Age: 8

nov

Died:
november 13, 2021

Kayden Jones

Kayden Jones

Age: 8

Gender: Male

"Kayden Jones, 8 years old, was found with a single gunshot wound when officers responded to the Brentwood Heights complex on Alison Court. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injures, Atlanta police said. The case was later declared a homicide. "

Read the Article

Ralph
Hickey

Age: 41

nov

Died:
november 19, 2021

Ralph Hickey

Ralph Hickey

Age: 41

Gender: Male

"Hickey, 41, was found shot to death at a southwest Atlanta gas station, according to police. Hickey was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. Terrance Edwards, 36, was later charged with murder."

Read the Article

Oquonzzie S.
West

Age: 24

nov

Died:
november 22, 2021

Oquonzzie S. West

Age: 24

Gender: Male

"Investigators believe that a dispute between West, 24, and the suspected shooter ensued on Park Regency Place directly behind Phipps Plaza, and gunfire eventually broke out. West attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle but crashed a short distance away, according to police."

Read the Article

Daniel
Aaron

Age: 31

nov

Died:
november 22, 2021

Daniel Aaron

Daniel Aaron

Age: 31

Gender: Male

"Police were called to the Camden Vantage apartments on Jackson Street around 9:25 p.m. and found a man and woman dead inside their unit. The victims were identified as Daniel Aaron, 31, and Kristen McDevitt, 30. In December, 21-year-old Stefhon Hamilton was arrested and charged with two counts of murder."

Read the Article

Kristen
McDevitt

Age: 30

nov

Died:
november 22, 2021

Kristen McDevitt

Kristen McDevitt

Age: 30

Gender: Female

"Police were called to the Camden Vantage apartments on Jackson Street around 9:25 p.m. and found a man and woman dead inside their unit. The victims were identified as Daniel Aaron, 31, and Kristen McDevitt, 30. In December, 21-year-old Stefhon Hamilton was arrested and charged with two counts of murder."

Read the Article

Jonathan
Stafford

Age: 24

nov

Died:
november 26, 2021

Jonathan Stafford

Age: 24

Gender: Male

"Stafford, 24, was found shot at the Crystal Heights apartments and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The same day, 25-year-old Carlos Dill was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime."

Read the Article

Alphonso
Govan III

Age: 41

nov

Died:
november 27, 2021

Alphonso Govan III

Alphonso Govan III

Age: 41

Gender: Male

"Govan, 41, was found shot to death on Kingsboro Road in Buckhead, two blocks from Lenox Square. The investigation into the death of the father of two continues."

Read the Article

Timothy
Walker

Age: 60

nov

Died:
november 30, 2021

Timothy Walker

Age: 60

Gender: Male

"Investigators believe that Walker, 60, was killed by his roommate, Bobby Crawford, 43, after an argument in their home on Oakland Drive. Crawford was arrested and charged with murder."

Read the Article

Jake
Shorter

Age: 30

dec

Died:
december 11, 2021

Jake Shorter

Jake Shorter

Age: 30

Gender: Male

"Shorter, 30, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Central Ave in downtown Atlanta. The incident occurred near a highway overpass for I-20 and I-85 near the Mechanicsville neighborhood. The case remains open."

Read the Article

Nakeem
Smith

Age: 22

dec

Died:
december 15, 2021

Nakeem Smith

Age: 22

Gender: Male

"Officers were sent to a single-family home on Thaxton Drive and found a man shot, police said in a news release. Nakeem Smith, 22, was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The case remains open."

Read the Article

Jamesha
Trammell

Age: 30

dec

Died:
december 16, 2021

Jamesha Trammell

Jamesha Trammell

Age: 30

Gender: Female

"Trammell, 30, was found shot to death behind homes in a wooded area, near the entrance to Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta."

Read the Article

Stanley R.
Pratt

Age: 45

dec

Died:
december 18, 2021

Stanley R. Pratt

Age: 45

Gender: Male

"Stanley R. Pratt, 45, and Centeria Fields, 40, were found shot dead at the Columbia Peoplestown apartments in the 200 block of Tuskegee Street, according to Atlanta police. Officers were called the complex shortly after 7 a.m. Pratt and Fields both lived in the complex, according to investigators. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Centeria
Fields

Age: 40

dec

Died:
december 18, 2021

Centeria Fields

Centeria Fields

Age: 40

Gender: Female

"Stanley R. Pratt, 45, and Centeria Fields, 40, were found shot dead at the Columbia Peoplestown apartments in the 200 block of Tuskegee Street, according to Atlanta police. Officers were called the complex shortly after 7 a.m. Pratt and Fields both lived in the complex, according to investigators. The case remains under investigation."

Read the Article

Kaci
Axam

Age: 43

dec

Died:
december 23, 2021

Kaci Axam

Kaci Axam

Age: 43

Gender: Female

"Axam, 43, and believed to be homeless, was found dead under an I-20 overpass, according to police. The investigation into her death continues."

Read the Article

Jaquon M.
Anderson

Age: 21

dec

Died:
december 31, 2021

Jaquon M. Anderson

Age: 21

Gender: Male

"Anderson, 21, was found shot to death at 3:10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at his home on Bethel Drive, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case."

Read the Article

Jeffery
Moore

Age: 31

dec

Died:
december 31, 2021

Jeffery Moore

Age: 31

Gender: Male

Moore was found shot to death in the back of a car parked along Bolton Road. No arrests have been made in the death of the 31-year-old.

Read the Article
