Video: What’s it’s like to report on the scene of Atlanta homicides

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Journalist John Spink is often the first AJC reporter sent to Atlanta crime scenes

Journalist John Spink has reported from the scenes of countless homicide investigations, doing interviews with police and witnesses. With his camera, he works to capture for readers the damage and devastation that the loss of each life leads behind.

In this video for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution special report on Atlanta homicides in 2021, Spink shares his perspective of documenting these investigations. He was interviewed by AJC journalist Asia Burns and multimedia journalist Tyson Horne.

John Spink began his career with the Kansas City Times and was part of the Pulitzer award-winning staff that covered the 1981 Hyatt Regency Disaster. He joined the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1984 and has photographed a variety of news stories and sports, including Super Bowls in Houston and Atlanta and the Braves’ World Series celebration. He has covered breaking news since 1996.

Asia Simone Burns is a breaking news reporter for the AJC. Burns, who was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom, now writes about crime, traffic and weather. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.

Tyson A. Horne is videographer and journalist.

About the Authors

