Video: What’s it’s like to report on the scene of Atlanta homicides

John Spink began his career with the Kansas City Times and was part of the Pulitzer award-winning staff that covered the 1981 Hyatt Regency Disaster. He joined the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 1984 and has photographed a variety of news stories and sports, including Super Bowls in Houston and Atlanta and the Braves’ World Series celebration. He has covered breaking news since 1996.

Asia Simone Burns is a breaking news reporter for the AJC. Burns, who was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom, now writes about crime, traffic and weather. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.