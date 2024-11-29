2 taken to hospital after house fire in Fayetteville

Two people were injured in a Fayetteville house fire the morning after Thanksgiving, officials said.
The blaze occurred around 9 a.m. Friday at a home on Gingerbread Place in the Gingercake Landing subdivision, which is full of single-family homes. The area is just north of Ga. 54 and west of Ga. 85.
The Fayetteville Fire Department said in a statement that two people were injured and taken to a hospital. They were not publicly identified, and their conditions were not released.
The cause of the fire was not provided, but authorities said they are continuing to investigate.
