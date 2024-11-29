Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

2 taken to hospital after house fire in Fayetteville

The fire took place at a home on Gingerbread Place in Fayette County.
The fire took place at a home on Gingerbread Place in Fayette County.
By
31 minutes ago

Two people were injured in a Fayetteville house fire the morning after Thanksgiving, officials said.

The blaze occurred around 9 a.m. Friday at a home on Gingerbread Place in the Gingercake Landing subdivision, which is full of single-family homes. The area is just north of Ga. 54 and west of Ga. 85.

ExploreGeorgia church weighs future following massive fire on Thanksgiving

The Fayetteville Fire Department said in a statement that two people were injured and taken to a hospital. They were not publicly identified, and their conditions were not released.

The cause of the fire was not provided, but authorities said they are continuing to investigate.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Man shot to death during fight near East Atlanta, DeKalb police say
Placeholder Image
Why Thanksgiving is the worst day for kitchen fires
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man killed under Mechanicsville bridge may have been homeless, police say
Placeholder Image
Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Alcohol suspected in fatal head-on crash in Lawrenceville1h ago
Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving
Teen mother accused of trying to bury newborn in Marietta faces murder charge
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips