Massive fire engulfs Pentecostal church in Buford

An enormous fire destroyed a Pentecostal church in Buford just after midnight on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Gwinnett County firefighters battled the massive flames that were shooting through the roof of the First Pentecostal Church of Buford on Moreno Street.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said. But “the fire rapidly intensified. Structural integrity became a major concern,” officials told Channel 2 Action News.
James Hall, a 20-year member of the congregation, told the news station that they will start the process of relocating on Friday.
“We have a meeting, some of the men, and figure out what we’re going to do,” he said. “(We’ll) start putting it together and find a place, and we’ll move on.”
Details about what sparked the fire have not been released.
