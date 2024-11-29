Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Massive fire engulfs Pentecostal church in Buford

First Pentecostal Church of Buford was destroyed by fire in the hours shortly after midnight on the Friday after Thanksgiving. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

First Pentecostal Church of Buford was destroyed by fire in the hours shortly after midnight on the Friday after Thanksgiving. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)
By
32 minutes ago

An enormous fire destroyed a Pentecostal church in Buford just after midnight on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Gwinnett County firefighters battled the massive flames that were shooting through the roof of the First Pentecostal Church of Buford on Moreno Street.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. But “the fire rapidly intensified. Structural integrity became a major concern,” officials told Channel 2 Action News.

James Hall, a 20-year member of the congregation, told the news station that they will start the process of relocating on Friday.

“We have a meeting, some of the men, and figure out what we’re going to do,” he said. “(We’ll) start putting it together and find a place, and we’ll move on.”

Details about what sparked the fire have not been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency
Placeholder Image

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid

35 boxes of cremated remains found in burned Cobb funeral home, police say
Placeholder Image
Man shot to death during fight near East Atlanta, DeKalb police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect identified, charged after DeKalb officers shot at condo complex
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips1h ago
Meet one of Georgia’s newest employees: Asher, the comfort dog
Suspect identified, charged after DeKalb officers shot at condo complex
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia had 2nd largest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Weekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech