2 ‘Soldiers of Christ’ murder suspects set to be arraigned in Gwinnett

Two defendants accused of murder in a Gwinnett County case revolving around the small “Soldiers of Christ” group are set to appear in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing.

Five others, including the group’s founder, waived their arraignment hearings and entered pleas of “not guilty,” Gwinnett court records show. All seven codefendants are charged as conspirators under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in connection with the death of 33-year-old Seehee Cho, whose body was found in the trunk of a car parked at a Korean spa in September. Cho’s body weighed just 70 pounds when her remains were found.

The five defendants who waived their appearances at arraignment are Joonho Lee, 26; Joonhyun Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25; Gawon Lee, 26; and Eric Hyun, 26. Joonho and Joonyun Lee are brothers who have been described as leaders of the Soldiers of Christ, according to the Associated Press. Hyunji Lee is Joonho’s fiancee and Gawon Lee is their cousin. Hyun is not related to the Lee brothers and was recruited to the group, his lawyer told the AP.