Crime & Public Safety

2 ‘Soldiers of Christ’ murder suspects set to be arraigned in Gwinnett

5 other defendants have entered ‘not guilty’ pleas and waived their arraignment hearings
Gwinnett County police believe this Lawrenceville-area home is where a woman was beaten and starved to death.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Credit: Chris Joyner

Gwinnett County police believe this Lawrenceville-area home is where a woman was beaten and starved to death.
By
1 minute ago

Two defendants accused of murder in a Gwinnett County case revolving around the small “Soldiers of Christ” group are set to appear in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing.

Five others, including the group’s founder, waived their arraignment hearings and entered pleas of “not guilty,” Gwinnett court records show. All seven codefendants are charged as conspirators under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in connection with the death of 33-year-old Seehee Cho, whose body was found in the trunk of a car parked at a Korean spa in September. Cho’s body weighed just 70 pounds when her remains were found.

ExploreGang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home

The five defendants who waived their appearances at arraignment are Joonho Lee, 26; Joonhyun Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25; Gawon Lee, 26; and Eric Hyun, 26. Joonho and Joonyun Lee are brothers who have been described as leaders of the Soldiers of Christ, according to the Associated Press. Hyunji Lee is Joonho’s fiancee and Gawon Lee is their cousin. Hyun is not related to the Lee brothers and was recruited to the group, his lawyer told the AP.

The two defendants who will be arraigned Wednesday are the Lees’ 15-year-old brother, Junyeong Lee, and their mother, 54-year-old Mihee Lee, who was arrested about a month after the rest of the group. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. Mihee and Junyeong Lee will enter pleas into the court record and their lawyers will have the opportunity to file any pre-trial motions.

Explore6 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa

Each of the seven defendants is charged with murder, false imprisonment, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in addition to violating the state’s RICO act.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top