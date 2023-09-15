Gang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home

They claimed to be part of a religious group known as the “Soldiers of Christ,” according to police. A woman from South Korea traveled all the way to Gwinnett County to join their group.

But that woman was later beaten and starved to death, wrapped in a blanket and tossed in the trunk of a car, authorities said. Investigators also believe those responsible for killing her were part of a gang, according to additional charges filed in the case.

“Said accused knowingly and unlawfully did increase or maintain his status within his gang by committing the criminal offense of felony murder,” a warrant for one of the suspects states.

Six people, including a teenager, were charged with murder Wednesday, a day after the woman’s 70-pound body was found inside the car outside a Duluth-area bathhouse and spa, according to police. Medical examiners believe malnourishment contributed to the death of the woman, who was thought to be in her mid-20s to 30s, police said.

The woman’s name has not been released by police because her relatives have not been notified.

The adult suspects were identified as Eric Hyun, 26, Joonhyun Lee, 22, Joonho Lee, 26, Hyunji Lee, 25, and Gawon Lee, 26. They are each facing charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another. A 15-year-old, Junyeoug Lee, was also charged with murder and was being held at a youth detention center, police said.

Gwinnett investigators discussed the arrests at a Thursday afternoon news conference. Later that day, more charges were added, including under Georgia law that states it is illegal for a person associated with a criminal street gang to participate in criminal activity or to commit an offense with the intent of increasing status within a gang.

The woman was found late Tuesday inside a silver Jaguar sedan outside Jeju Sauna, a popular 24-hour Korean bathhouse on Gwinnett Place Drive, police said. Cpl. Juan Madiedo said investigators believe she may have been dead for more than a week before her body was placed in the trunk.

Authorities believe Hyun drove his car with the woman’s body inside to the business parking lot early Tuesday. He then called a family member to pick him up and take him to a hospital for unspecified injuries, Madiedo said.

While at the hospital, Hyun asked the person to retrieve an item from his car. That’s when the family member saw the body and called 911, police said. The family member was not charged.

Investigators then searched the Lawrenceville-area home at 2415 Stable Gate, where Hyun previously lived with the Lee family. Property records show the home was purchased by a Lee family member in June 2021.

Photos of the basement, released by police, showed several pairs of what appeared to be hiking boots along with pieces of wood and areas where investigators observed blood. Investigators believe the basement is where the woman died.

None of the suspects have a connection to the business where Hyun’s vehicle was parked, according to police.

On Friday, four of the suspects had their first court appearances at the jail and were all denied bond. Hyun did not appear in court, while the teenager charged is expected to appear in juvenile court.

Gwinnett police did not release specific details about the “Soldiers of Christ” during Thursday’s news conference, but a local Korean pastor said he had not heard of the group. When he heard about the arrests, Pastor David Ree of the Korean Church of Atlanta UMC in Duluth did a little research but came up with nothing.

”I don’t know if they are connected to a cult in South Korea or what’s going on,” Ree told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “None of my peers know anything about Soldiers of Christ.”

Investigators believe all of those responsible for the woman’s death are in custody.