Crime & Public Safety

2 people struck by train near Dobbins base in Cobb

Two people were hit by a train near Dobbins Air Reserve Base early Monday morning, according to Cobb County police.

By
16 minutes ago

Two people were seriously injured after they were hit by a train near Dobbins Air Reserve Base early Monday morning, according to Cobb County police.

The individuals were on the tracks near the intersection of West Atlanta Street and Oak Ridge Drive around 3 a.m. when they were struck, officials said. The area is not far from South Cobb Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found one victim underneath a train car with a severe lower leg fracture and a head injury, police said. An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The second victim was found near the tracks with a possible hip injury but was described as stable and alert, according to authorities.

Both individuals were rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. An update on their condition was not provided.

No other details have been released about the incident.

