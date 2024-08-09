Teen struck by train while walking near tracks in Duluth

A 15-year-old was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Duluth, police said.

The teenager was alone when the crash occurred near the intersection of Brock Road and Main Street shortly before 5:20 p.m. Duluth police spokesman Cpl. Ted Sadowski said footage from a nearby business’ camera captured the boy walking north along or on the tracks before he was struck by the train moments later.

The train’s operator, who was also traveling north, tried to stop and sounded the horn to alert the teen, according to officials. It’s believed that the boy was “clipped” by the train, Sadowski said.