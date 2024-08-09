Crime & Public Safety

Teen struck by train while walking near tracks in Duluth

The teenager is in critical condition after the train crash near Brock Road and Main Street, Duluth police said.

A 15-year-old was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Duluth, police said.

The teenager was alone when the crash occurred near the intersection of Brock Road and Main Street shortly before 5:20 p.m. Duluth police spokesman Cpl. Ted Sadowski said footage from a nearby business’ camera captured the boy walking north along or on the tracks before he was struck by the train moments later.

The train’s operator, who was also traveling north, tried to stop and sounded the horn to alert the teen, according to officials. It’s believed that the boy was “clipped” by the train, Sadowski said.

“We don’t know for certain, but this is kind of what we believe, that he had his AirPods in his ear and didn’t hear the train coming,” Sadowski explained.

The boy remains in critical condition, but Sadowski said he is stable.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

