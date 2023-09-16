2-month-old’s death at Atlanta apartment being investigated as homicide

The death of a 2-month-old early Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide by Atlanta police.

Officers were called to a northwest Atlanta apartment complex in the 2500 block of Center Street around 2:35 a.m. regarding the incident. The 2-month-old was located at the scene unconscious and not breathing, police stated.

The child was taken to a hospital and eventually pronounced dead.

A cause of death was not provided and police did not say what appears to have led to the incident. Officials have not announced any arrests in the case.

