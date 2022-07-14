2 metro Atlanta day cares under investigation for alleged child abuse

Police said they received reports of abuse at the Appletree Learning Center and Academy at 4700 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, and DECAL confirmed that allegations of inappropriate discipline with toddlers had been made.

Details in that case also were not released, including the date of the alleged abuse, but the state said it was alerted Tuesday.

The DeKalb facility was investigated in 2018 for missing or incomplete training for some staff and a missing criminal records check for two staff members, according to DECAL records. The facility agreed to schedule the required 10 hours of annual training each year and to obtain background checks before an individual is present at the center.

In the Clarkston facility’s case, no complaints appear to have been logged.

A third day care, ABC Learning Academy in Stockbridge, is also under investigation by police and the state after a 3-year-old child was found by police wandering alone in a parking lot in a high-traffic area last week.