2 metro Atlanta day cares under investigation for alleged child abuse

Clarkston First Baptist Academy is under investigation for alleged child abuse, authorities confirmed.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

Another metro Atlanta day care is under investigation for alleged child abuse, authorities announced Thursday.

Clarkston police received a report of an incident at the Clarkston First Baptist Academy at 4007 Church Street on Wednesday around 11:45 a.m., the department wrote on Facebook. No other details were released about the nature of the alleged abuse or how many children were affected.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning confirmed two reports had been made, one on Wednesday and one Thursday, concerning allegations of inappropriate discipline at the facility, and an investigation has been opened.

The facility could not be reached for comment Thursday.

A day earlier, DeKalb County police announced an investigation into another day care facility just one mile from the Clarkston center.

Police said they received reports of abuse at the Appletree Learning Center and Academy at 4700 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, and DECAL confirmed that allegations of inappropriate discipline with toddlers had been made.

Details in that case also were not released, including the date of the alleged abuse, but the state said it was alerted Tuesday.

The DeKalb facility was investigated in 2018 for missing or incomplete training for some staff and a missing criminal records check for two staff members, according to DECAL records. The facility agreed to schedule the required 10 hours of annual training each year and to obtain background checks before an individual is present at the center.

In the Clarkston facility’s case, no complaints appear to have been logged.

A third day care, ABC Learning Academy in Stockbridge, is also under investigation by police and the state after a 3-year-old child was found by police wandering alone in a parking lot in a high-traffic area last week.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

