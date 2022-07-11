ajc logo
X

Stockbridge officer in ‘right place, right time’ finds toddler wandering alone

Stockbridge police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found alone walking in a parking lot in a high-traffic area, not far from where he was attending day care.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Stockbridge police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found alone walking in a parking lot in a high-traffic area, not far from where he was attending day care.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A 3-year-old boy was found by Stockbridge police wandering alone in a parking lot Friday morning when he was supposed to be at day care, authorities confirmed.

Police Chief Frank Trammer told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one of his officers happened to be in the area around 11:30 a.m., driving down Rock Quarry Road near the 1300 block when he saw the toddler walking around seemingly unattended. The officer pulled over, watched and realized no one else was with the child.

That is when the officer stepped in, took the child into custody and began trying to locate the parent or guardian of the child with no luck, Trammer said.

“He was going around business to business, and he was in the area for about 20 minutes before he encountered a lady who was later determined to work for the actual day care facility, who then reported to him that she was looking for a missing child,” he said.

“It’s really fortunate — it was almost a godsend that the officer happened to be in the right place at the right time and was able to locate the child before, you know, something tragic happened,” the chief added.

The day care, ABC Learning Academy, could not be reached Sunday for comment. It is located less than a quarter-mile away from the high-traffic area where the boy was found, on the other side of the block on North Park Trail.

Officers are still working to determine for how long the boy was missing and how he got out of the facility.

“We know that he was gone at least 20 minutes because that was a period of time the child was in the custody of the officer before the day care facility employee was located,” Trammer said, adding that the day care has a large fence around the back, and police did a perimeter search and found no gaps.

“I mean, it’s at least a five, five-and-a-half-foot fence,” he said. “Not saying a child couldn’t climb over it, but it would be quite a feat for a child of that age to scale that fence.”

County 911 records do not show that a call was made to report the child missing, he said, though some day care employees said they did.

The day care has no history of calls to police, Trammer said, but investigators are working to confirm with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning that no similar complaints have been filed in the past.

At this point, no one is facing criminal charges, he said.

“It’s probably going to be a regulatory issue, assuming there was no ill intent” or negligence, Trammer said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station1h ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
2h ago
UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Cobb apartments
4m ago
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó
13h ago
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó
13h ago
Dawsonville native Chase Elliott gets his first win in Atlanta
12h ago
The Latest
UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Cobb apartments
4m ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
1h ago
3 arrested after Spalding community shelters in place following chase, shooting
15h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
20h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top