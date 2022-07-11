Stockbridge officer in ‘right place, right time’ finds toddler wandering alone

The day care, ABC Learning Academy, could not be reached Sunday for comment. It is located less than a quarter-mile away from the high-traffic area where the boy was found, on the other side of the block on North Park Trail.

Officers are still working to determine for how long the boy was missing and how he got out of the facility.

“We know that he was gone at least 20 minutes because that was a period of time the child was in the custody of the officer before the day care facility employee was located,” Trammer said, adding that the day care has a large fence around the back, and police did a perimeter search and found no gaps.

“I mean, it’s at least a five, five-and-a-half-foot fence,” he said. “Not saying a child couldn’t climb over it, but it would be quite a feat for a child of that age to scale that fence.”

County 911 records do not show that a call was made to report the child missing, he said, though some day care employees said they did.

The day care has no history of calls to police, Trammer said, but investigators are working to confirm with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning that no similar complaints have been filed in the past.

At this point, no one is facing criminal charges, he said.

“It’s probably going to be a regulatory issue, assuming there was no ill intent” or negligence, Trammer said.