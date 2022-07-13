Police investigating DeKalb day care after report of ‘inappropriate discipline’

The alleged abuse happened at the Appletree Learning Center and Academy located along East Ponce de Leon Avenue, DeKalb police said. According to Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning spokesman Reg Griffin, the parent of an enrolled child reported to police “allegations of inappropriate discipline with toddlers.”

DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said that since the investigation is ongoing, few details can be released. Police did not say when the abuse occurred, but Griffin said DECAL was alerted Tuesday.