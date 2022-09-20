2 men shot while driving near south DeKalb intersection

Two men were shot Monday evening while driving through a busy intersection in south DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Officers were called to the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive just before 9 p.m. after a car crashed into a dumpster, according to Channel 2. A 21-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound, the news station reported.
A second man, also in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a QuikTrip gas station at the northwest corner of the intersection, according to Channel 2. Both men were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other in critical condition.
Witnesses told police the men had been driving south on Wesley Chapel Road when someone from another vehicle fired multiple shots at their car. Witness Anthony Powell told the news station he heard about six gunshots. Video from the scene showed the victims’ car, a dark sedan with no license plate, had crashed through a chain link fence before coming to a stop at the dumpster.
The stretch of Wesley Chapel Road near I-20 has seen multiple shootings this year.
The QuikTrip where the second victim was found is just across the street from the Golden Glide Skating Rink, where an 11-year-old boy was critically injured in an April shooting. Multiple shots were fired at the rink during the chaotic incident, and D’Mari Johnson was hit in the back of the head.
In early June, a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot outside a Dollar General on Wesley Chapel Road. Later that month, another man was shot at a Chevron gas station a block north of the intersection with Rainbow Drive.
DeKalb police have not responded to requests for additional information about the latest shooting.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation