2 men shot while driving near south DeKalb intersection

The QuikTrip where the second victim was found is just across the street from the Golden Glide Skating Rink, where an 11-year-old boy was critically injured in an April shooting. Multiple shots were fired at the rink during the chaotic incident, and D’Mari Johnson was hit in the back of the head.

In early June, a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot outside a Dollar General on Wesley Chapel Road. Later that month, another man was shot at a Chevron gas station a block north of the intersection with Rainbow Drive.

DeKalb police have not responded to requests for additional information about the latest shooting.

