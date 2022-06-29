ajc logo
DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 man injured

A man is expected to survive after being shot at a DeKalb County gas station Tuesday night, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A man was injured in a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station just before midnight Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting happened at a Chevron gas station on Wesley Chapel Road not far from I-20, DeKalb police said. When officers got there, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to a news release.

No other details were provided by police, including whether a suspect has been identified.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

