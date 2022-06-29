DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 man injured

A man was injured in a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station just before midnight Tuesday, according to police.
The shooting happened at a Chevron gas station on Wesley Chapel Road not far from I-20, DeKalb police said. When officers got there, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to a news release.
No other details were provided by police, including whether a suspect has been identified.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest