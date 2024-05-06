Crime & Public Safety

2 men shot to death in Marietta Street apartment in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta officers are investigating after two men were found shot to death early Monday.

By
16 minutes ago

Two men were shot to death early Monday in an apartment on Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to 964 Marietta Street at 1:20 a.m. on a report that a man had been shot. The area is between the intersection with Northside Drive and where Marietta Street splits off to Howell Mill Road.

At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Inside the apartment, investigators found the second victim, authorities said.

“Officers on scene checked the apartment unit at the incident location and found a male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said in a media statement.

The names of the two men were not released pending notification of family members.

Investigators believe the two deaths are related, but no additional details were shared.

Anyone with information for detectives was asked to contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

