2 men dead after gunfire in DeKalb County

Two people were found dead Friday evening after a shooting in DeKalb County, police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Rainbow Drive in Panthersville around 7:20 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police that a man involved in the incident left the scene in a black sedan. That vehicle was at some point involved in a wreck on Candler Road near I-20, and the driver was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said. He was also pronounced dead.