Crime & Public Safety

2 men dead after gunfire in DeKalb County

One man was found on Rainbow Drive, while the other was located nearby on Candler Road.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

One man was found on Rainbow Drive, while the other was located nearby on Candler Road.
By
1 hour ago

Two people were found dead Friday evening after a shooting in DeKalb County, police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Rainbow Drive in Panthersville around 7:20 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police that a man involved in the incident left the scene in a black sedan. That vehicle was at some point involved in a wreck on Candler Road near I-20, and the driver was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said. He was also pronounced dead.

Neither man was publicly identified.

Officials did not say if others were involved in the gunfire or what may have led to it.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say
2h ago

Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

3 hurt in shark attacks in Fla. Panhandle; 1 loses part of arm, officials say
2h ago

Credit: AP

SUPREME COURT
Clarence Thomas acknowledges more travel paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Young Thug trial: State witness held in contempt, taken into custody
No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says
Months after shooting, Clayton’s most wanted murder suspect is arrested
Featured

Final show for Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host; how to watch
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis