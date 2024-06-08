2 men dead after gunfire in DeKalb County

Two people were found dead Friday evening after a shooting in DeKalb County, police said.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Rainbow Drive in Panthersville around 7:20 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
Witnesses told police that a man involved in the incident left the scene in a black sedan. That vehicle was at some point involved in a wreck on Candler Road near I-20, and the driver was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said. He was also pronounced dead.
Neither man was publicly identified.
Officials did not say if others were involved in the gunfire or what may have led to it.
