2 men convicted in 2021 DeKalb gang slaying of trans woman; 1 of them at large

When she called back, she told her friend that she had been shot.

Frantic to help, her friend rushed to Gilmore’s apartment and called 911. When police arrived, they found her unresponsive in her bedroom with a single gunshot wound to her torso, authorities said.

The friend told officers that Gilmore identified as a trans woman and had been engaging in “survival sex,” a form of prostitution in which someone engages in sex in exchange for basic necessities like food or shelter, the DA’s office said. It was also later discovered that Brooks and Fore were members of a local gang, which ordered them to kill Gilmore after they “discovered she was sleeping with another member of the gang,” officials said.

Using data from Gilmore’s cellphone, investigators identified a phone number that had communicated with her through calls and texts multiple times in the hour leading up to the shooting, including a text in which Gilmore sent the gate code, prosecutors said. That phone number was linked to Fore.

Detectives then pulled surveillance video that showed two people inside a white Nissan Rogue entering the apartment complex’s gate at 1:39 a.m., officials said. The video showed Brooks was driving and Fore was a passenger.

On Oct. 4, both Brooks and Fore were convicted of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They’ll be sentenced at a later date.

Brooks was taken into custody immediately following the verdicts, but Fore was not in court.

“Despite the state’s opposition, (he) was released on bond in February 2024, pending trial,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “While he was present for the beginning of the trial, defendant Fore failed to return to court and is now considered a fugitive from justice.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit at 404-298-8132.