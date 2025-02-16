2 killed in plane crash near Covington airport, police say

Two people were killed after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday night in Newton County, officials said.
Police responded to the Covington Municipal Airport at approximately 11:20 p.m. after receiving a call from the Federal Aviation Administration that a single-engine plane had taken off about 20 minutes earlier.
“There was no further communication from the aircraft after takeoff,” police said. “Officers located the aircraft in the woods just north of the runway.”
According to the FAA, the Rockwell Commander airplane crashed near the airport around 11:40 p.m. The two victims were found a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were working to confirm their identities.
The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, officials said.
