2 charged in 2023 killing of former Paulding high school soccer star

Two men have been charged with malice murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in the Valdosta area in 2023, according to the GBI.

Tsion Clayton, 23, and Kimone Green, 21, were both already in custody on unrelated charges when they were identified as suspects in the deadly incident, the GBI said. One man is in jail in Georgia while the other is in a Florida jail, though the GBI did not specify where each suspect is being held.

Explore Stray bullet kills former Paulding high school soccer star in South Georgia

The men are accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Brianna Long, a student at Valdosta State University who was previously an award-winning soccer player at Paulding County High School. Long and another employee were both shot outside the bar where they worked around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2023. The man who was hit has since recovered, but Long died at the South Georgia Medical Center, the GBI said.