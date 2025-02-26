2 charged in 2023 killing of former Paulding high school soccer star

Two men have been charged with malice murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in the Valdosta area in 2023, according to the GBI.
Tsion Clayton, 23, and Kimone Green, 21, were both already in custody on unrelated charges when they were identified as suspects in the deadly incident, the GBI said. One man is in jail in Georgia while the other is in a Florida jail, though the GBI did not specify where each suspect is being held.
The men are accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Brianna Long, a student at Valdosta State University who was previously an award-winning soccer player at Paulding County High School. Long and another employee were both shot outside the bar where they worked around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2023. The man who was hit has since recovered, but Long died at the South Georgia Medical Center, the GBI said.
The shooting took place in the small city of Remerton, which is encircled by Valdosta. Remerton police asked the GBI to help investigate the shooting shortly after it took place.
According to the GBI, investigators believe Clayton and Green were in Remerton looking for someone related to an “ongoing gang dispute” the night Long was killed. Both men are from Lowndes County, where Remerton and Valdosta are located, the GBI said.
Both suspects are expected to face additional counts, according to the GBI.
Despite the charges against Clayton and Green, the GBI said the investigation remains active and has asked the public to share any details related to the case or the suspects.
Anyone with information on this case may call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
