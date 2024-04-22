2 boys shot in SW Atlanta home

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta home left two boys hurt Sunday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The victims, 11- and 14-year-olds, were shot at a home on Omaha Road in the Arlington Estates neighborhood, Atlanta police told Channel 2.
One of the victims was driven to a nearby Shell gas station on Campbellton Road for safety, officials said.
Police have detained one person of interest. It was not clear if that person is considered a suspect.
