Crime & Public Safety

2 boys shot in SW Atlanta home

By
45 minutes ago

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta home left two boys hurt Sunday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The victims, 11- and 14-year-olds, were shot at a home on Omaha Road in the Arlington Estates neighborhood, Atlanta police told Channel 2.

One of the victims was driven to a nearby Shell gas station on Campbellton Road for safety, officials said.

Police have detained one person of interest. It was not clear if that person is considered a suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump’s immunity argument could scuttle or delay Georgia case2h ago

Black Atlanta entrepreneurs struggle to get loans, venture funds
2h ago

OPINION
TORPY: Cloudy MARTA stations a way to quiet Beltline rail backers
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Squatting bill goes to Gov. Kemp’s desk
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Squatting bill goes to Gov. Kemp’s desk
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says
1h ago
The Latest

10-year-old stabbed at troubled southeast Atlanta complex
31m ago
Kennesaw State fraternity honors slain recent grad
Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings
Featured

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins