2 arrested on murder charges in Suwanee teen’s killing, police say

Two suspects have been arrested and police are searching for a third in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at a Suwanee apartment complex last month.
The three suspects in the killing of 17-year-old Abel Castellanos are teenagers themselves, Suwanee police said Friday in a news release. All three are from Lawrenceville and face charges of felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Castellanos was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his chest July 19 in the parking lot of the Residences on McGinnis Ferry, where he lived, police said. Castellanos’ family fled political violence in Venezuela when they moved to the United States in 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The teenager had been working to help support his mother, grandmother and two siblings.
When Castellanos was laid to rest late last month, his family remained in the dark about who had killed him and why. Those questions were partially answered when police shared the three suspects’ identities Friday morning.
The first suspect arrested was identified as 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores, who is being held at the Gwinnett Regional Youth Detention Center. Suwanee police spokesman Capt. Robert Thompson confirmed Flores was being charged as an adult.
A second suspect, Jermaine Dondi Rimson, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday somewhere out of state. Suwanee police were informed of his arrest but do not know Rimson’s exact location, Thompson said. Rimson is awaiting extradition to Georgia, and Thompson said further details would be shared as they become available.
The third suspect, 17-year-old Joshua Ryan Poteat, remains at large, police said. Investigators shared a photo of Poteat and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Further information about the suspects’ robbery charges was not provided.
Anyone with information about the killing of Castellanos or Poteat’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dawn Zaenglein with the Suwanee Police Department by calling 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.
