2 arrested on murder charges in Suwanee teen’s killing, police say

Abel Castellanos, 17, was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Suwanee on July 19.

Abel Castellanos, 17, was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Suwanee on July 19.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Suwanee police said 3rd suspect remains at large

Two suspects have been arrested and police are searching for a third in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager at a Suwanee apartment complex last month.

The three suspects in the killing of 17-year-old Abel Castellanos are teenagers themselves, Suwanee police said Friday in a news release. All three are from Lawrenceville and face charges of felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Abel Castellanos, 17, and his family moved to Georgia in 2017 seeking refuge from violence their native country Venezuela.

Credit: Provided/On the Way Church

Abel Castellanos, 17, and his family moved to Georgia in 2017 seeking refuge from violence their native country Venezuela.

Credit: Provided/On the Way Church

Abel Castellanos, 17, and his family moved to Georgia in 2017 seeking refuge from violence their native country Venezuela.

Credit: Provided/On the Way Church

Credit: Provided/On the Way Church

Castellanos was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his chest July 19 in the parking lot of the Residences on McGinnis Ferry, where he lived, police said. Castellanos’ family fled political violence in Venezuela when they moved to the United States in 2017, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The teenager had been working to help support his mother, grandmother and two siblings.

ExploreGuns found near teen shot to death at Suwanee apartment complex

When Castellanos was laid to rest late last month, his family remained in the dark about who had killed him and why. Those questions were partially answered when police shared the three suspects’ identities Friday morning.

The first suspect arrested was identified as 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores, who is being held at the Gwinnett Regional Youth Detention Center. Suwanee police spokesman Capt. Robert Thompson confirmed Flores was being charged as an adult.

ExploreFamily of teen killed in Suwanee had sought refuge from violence in Venezuela

A second suspect, Jermaine Dondi Rimson, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday somewhere out of state. Suwanee police were informed of his arrest but do not know Rimson’s exact location, Thompson said. Rimson is awaiting extradition to Georgia, and Thompson said further details would be shared as they become available.

Jermaine Dondi Rimson (left), 17, was arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Suwanee, police said. Joshua Ryan Poteat (right), 17, remains at large. Rimson, Poteat and 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores are facing murder charges as adults.

Credit: Suwanee Police Department

Jermaine Dondi Rimson (left), 17, was arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Suwanee, police said. Joshua Ryan Poteat (right), 17, remains at large. Rimson, Poteat and 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores are facing murder charges as adults.

Credit: Suwanee Police Department

Jermaine Dondi Rimson (left), 17, was arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Suwanee, police said. Joshua Ryan Poteat (right), 17, remains at large. Rimson, Poteat and 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores are facing murder charges as adults.

Credit: Suwanee Police Department

Credit: Suwanee Police Department

The third suspect, 17-year-old Joshua Ryan Poteat, remains at large, police said. Investigators shared a photo of Poteat and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Further information about the suspects’ robbery charges was not provided.

Anyone with information about the killing of Castellanos or Poteat’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dawn Zaenglein with the Suwanee Police Department by calling 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

