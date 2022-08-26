2 arrested on murder charges in Suwanee teen’s killing, police say

The first suspect arrested was identified as 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores, who is being held at the Gwinnett Regional Youth Detention Center. Suwanee police spokesman Capt. Robert Thompson confirmed Flores was being charged as an adult.

A second suspect, Jermaine Dondi Rimson, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday somewhere out of state. Suwanee police were informed of his arrest but do not know Rimson’s exact location, Thompson said. Rimson is awaiting extradition to Georgia, and Thompson said further details would be shared as they become available.

Combined Shape Caption Jermaine Dondi Rimson (left), 17, was arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Suwanee, police said. Joshua Ryan Poteat (right), 17, remains at large. Rimson, Poteat and 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores are facing murder charges as adults. Credit: Suwanee Police Department Credit: Suwanee Police Department Combined Shape Caption Jermaine Dondi Rimson (left), 17, was arrested in connection with the killing of a teenager in Suwanee, police said. Joshua Ryan Poteat (right), 17, remains at large. Rimson, Poteat and 16-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores are facing murder charges as adults. Credit: Suwanee Police Department Credit: Suwanee Police Department

The third suspect, 17-year-old Joshua Ryan Poteat, remains at large, police said. Investigators shared a photo of Poteat and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Further information about the suspects’ robbery charges was not provided.

Anyone with information about the killing of Castellanos or Poteat’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dawn Zaenglein with the Suwanee Police Department by calling 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.

