Family of teen killed in Suwanee had sought refuge from violence in Venezuela

Viana had to break the news to Castellanos’ mother, he said, something that, as a pastor, he does not always do.

“I preach good news, about a God who loves us and who gave His life for us. I like to share good news. It’s always painful when, one way or another in completing the mission God has trusted me with, I have to impart bad news,” he said. “I was destroyed. It was terrible.”

The last time Viana saw Castellanos was about a month ago, he said. The teen was doing well and had been working to help support his mother, grandmother and two siblings.

“He was very responsible,” Viana said. “He had a girlfriend and wanted to buy a car ... he was a boy with dreams.”

At his funeral, family and friends stood and one after another — sometimes through unstoppable tears — shared fond memories of Castellanos.

“Every time I saw Abel, I got so happy because his smile was so beautiful — he was so young,” one of his friends said in Spanish, her voice cracking.

As for the family, Viana said they are left with only questions. Police have not named any suspects or provided further details about the killing.

“It’s a pain like no other,” he said. “It’s a pain that’s inconsolable ... it’s a feeling of anguish to seek justice — to have answers. But we don’t have the answers. We don’t know what happened. We don’t know who did this.”