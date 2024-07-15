Breaking: The Republican National Convention: How to watch on TV or livestream
16-year-old killed in hit-and-run just outside Marietta, police say

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.

By
48 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy was walking along a busy Cobb County road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night, officials said.

The teen was in the right lane of Powder Springs Street at the intersection with Cunningham Road around 11 p.m. when he was struck, according to Cobb police. The area is not far from Dobbins Air Reserve base.

The boy was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Investigators believe that a red Hyundai Sante Fe hit the teen and then fled, but they do not know the identity of the driver, officials said. The identity of the teen was also not released.

Anyone with information about the suspected vehicle is asked to call Cobb traffic investigators at 770-499-3987.

