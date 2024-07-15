16-year-old killed in hit-and-run just outside Marietta, police say

A 16-year-old boy was walking along a busy Cobb County road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night, officials said.

The teen was in the right lane of Powder Springs Street at the intersection with Cunningham Road around 11 p.m. when he was struck, according to Cobb police. The area is not far from Dobbins Air Reserve base.

The boy was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released.