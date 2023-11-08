16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Decatur near Avondale MARTA station

A 16-year-old died Monday evening after being fatally struck by a vehicle in Decatur, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive, near the Avondale MARTA station, around 7:15 p.m. regarding the fatal wreck. The teenager, identified as Kevin Valente of Scottdale, died from injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

Officials did not say if Valente was utilizing a crosswalk when he was struck or what exactly may have led to the collision.

The driver remained at the scene and police said they are cooperating with the investigation. As of Tuesday evening, the driver had not been charged.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

