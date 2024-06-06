Crime & Public Safety

15-year-old shot to death in Griffin; 2nd teen charged with murder

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Wednesday night, according to Griffin police.

16 minutes ago

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death late Wednesday and a second teenager was charged with his murder, Griffin police said Thursday.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the Appleton Apartments at 1110 West Poplar Street, according to a police spokesperson. There, they found a teenager who had been shot.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken first to Wellstar Spalding Medical Center and then to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said. His name was not released, though investigators said he was charged as an adult.

No details were released about a possible motive.

The investigation continued Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Spears at 678-603-3331.

The incident was the second in metro Atlanta since Saturday allegedly involving 16-year-old shooters.

On Monday, Gwinnett County police said a 16-year-old was charged with murder following a weekend shooting that left a man dead during a suspected drug deal.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming in the area of Gwens Trail in a neighborhood near Lilburn. Officers arrived to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Betty Jean Court.

He was identified as Terrence Weston, 28, of Lawrenceville, police said.

Investigators later charged Ryan Abreu of Lawrenceville with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

