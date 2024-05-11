11 years ago, 3 bodies were found in Union City. 4 men are now charged

Three people from Alabama were found dead inside a vehicle in Union City in 2013.

Until this week, the case had remained unresolved.

Between Wednesday and Friday, Kevin Harris, Keante Harris, Kenneth Thompson and Derrell Adams were taken into custody across three different states in connection with the deaths, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced. They are all facing charges of murder.

On Jan. 13, 2013, the bodies of Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, 32, Quinones King, 33, and Rodney Cottrell, 43, were discovered inside a car along an I-85 ramp in Union City, authorities said. An officer patrolling the area stumbled upon the vehicle sitting idly on the northbound exit ramp.

Colquitt-Thompson’s body had been stuffed in the trunk. King and Cottrell were both located inside the vehicle.

“It was determined through the investigation that all three victims were tortured and murdered in Clayton County and dumped in Fulton County,” the Clayton sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, the victims were “lured” to a residence on Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro, where they were forced into the home at gunpoint. They were loaded into a Dodge Charger and taken to Fulton, the sheriff’s office added.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office obtained 12 murder warrants for the suspects and immediately began to locate and apprehend them. Officials did not say how the four men were tied to the case and details on their arrests were not released.

It’s at least the second cold case this week to be solved by an arrest. On Thursday, the GBI announced the arrest of Edrick Lamont Faust in the 2001 death of Tara Louise Baker, who was a University of Georgia law student at the time. The 48-year-old suspect has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to when he was a teenager.

Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, 32,