Three bodies discovered in car were strangled, asphyxiated

Two Montgomery, Ala., men found in a car off an I-85 exit ramp died from asphyxiation, an investigator with the Fulton County’s medical examiner said Wednesday.
Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, 32 — whose body was stuffed in the trunk of the car where the bodies of Quinones King, 33 and 43-year-old Rodney Cottrell were discovered early Sunday morning — was strangled to death, according to investigator Mike Alsip. Colquitt-Thompson also is from Montgomery.
Just how King and Cottrell were asphyxiated is unclear, Alsip said. Asphyxiation involves the deprivation of oxygen.
Authorities have linked the deaths to a Jonesboro address, and Clayton County police have taken over the lead role in the investigation.
The evidence discovered in the 8000 block of Magnolia Drive “potentially supports the crime,” police said in a statement.
No other information was immediately available.
