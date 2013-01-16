Three bodies discovered in car were strangled, asphyxiated

Two Montgomery, Ala., men found in a car off an I-85 exit ramp died from asphyxiation, an investigator with the Fulton County’s medical examiner said Wednesday.

Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, 32 — whose body was stuffed in the trunk of the car where the bodies of Quinones King, 33 and 43-year-old Rodney Cottrell were discovered early Sunday morning — was strangled to death, according to investigator Mike Alsip. Colquitt-Thompson also is from Montgomery.

Just how King and Cottrell were asphyxiated is unclear, Alsip said. Asphyxiation involves the deprivation of oxygen.