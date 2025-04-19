1 man killed, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

One man was killed and a second critically injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in southwest Atlanta, according to police.
Officers were called to a home on Newcastle Street at 12:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting, Atlanta police said. There, they found one man who had been shot and was unresponsive.
That man, identified Saturday as 33-year-old McKinley Drakeford, died at the scene.
A second man, whose name was not released, was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but was stable, according to police.
No further details were released about the incident, which remains under investigation.
