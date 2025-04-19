Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

1 man killed, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

Officers were called to home on Newcastle Street.
A 33-year-old man was shot to death early Friday at a home in southwest Atlanta, according to police. (AJC File)
A 33-year-old man was shot to death early Friday at a home in southwest Atlanta, according to police. (AJC File)
By
15 minutes ago

One man was killed and a second critically injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Newcastle Street at 12:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting, Atlanta police said. There, they found one man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

That man, identified Saturday as 33-year-old McKinley Drakeford, died at the scene.

A second man, whose name was not released, was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition but was stable, according to police.

No further details were released about the incident, which remains under investigation.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The shooting victim was found in the 700 block of Eloise Street in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Officials ID man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

George Johnson, 28, was found in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

2-year-old boy fatally shot in SE Atlanta neighborhood

Man arrested in January fatal shooting in Reynoldstown

Aldrickus Brown faces multiple charges, including murder, “for his involvement” in the killing of Samuel D. Blash, according to Atlanta police.

The Latest

Multiple agencies arrive on the scene after two police officers were shot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

1 officer killed, 3 shot during tough week for metro Atlanta law enforcement

Woman who killed 5 in Easter Sunday hit-and-run released after 14 years

Bounty hunter, man killed in shooting at Henry apartment complex, police say

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.