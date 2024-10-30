Crime & Public Safety
1 dead in wrong-way Midtown crash; driver charged

A woman died in wrong-way crash in Midtown, Atlanta police said. The driver has been charged.
By
50 minutes ago

A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Midtown early Tuesday morning, and the driver is facing charges.

Atlanta police were called to the intersection of 12th Street and West Peachtree Street around 3:30 a.m. to find a car had crashed into a cement construction barrier, officials said.

Three people were inside the vehicle. All of them were taken to a hospital, but one did not survive. The 24-year-old’s name was not released.

Investigators determined the driver, a 21-year-old woman, had been going the wrong way at the time of the collision. Police have not publicly identified the driver or disclosed what charges she faces, only that she “was charged accordingly and transported to the Fulton County jail.”

