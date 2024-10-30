1 dead in wrong-way Midtown crash; driver charged

A woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Midtown early Tuesday morning, and the driver is facing charges.

Atlanta police were called to the intersection of 12th Street and West Peachtree Street around 3:30 a.m. to find a car had crashed into a cement construction barrier, officials said.

Three people were inside the vehicle. All of them were taken to a hospital, but one did not survive. The 24-year-old’s name was not released.